Falling COVID Cases Prompts Change At Wellspan Health

Wellspan Health has changed its COVID-19 guidelines for patients and visitors. Citing the continuing decline of positive cases and hospitalizations, most Wellspan facilities have made masking optional for visitors and patients who are asymptomatic and have had all their COVID-19 vaccinations. However, some locations may still require masks. There will be signs posted at those facilities. Also anyone who is ill or has COVID-19 symptoms is asked to mask up at all locations. Open visitations is allowed once again except for positive, or suspected to be positive COVID-19 patients.