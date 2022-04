A Celebration of Life to honor Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo will be held this Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey. It will start at 11am. Lt. Lebo was shot and killed by a man with mental issues after he broke into a relative’s home last Thursday. The suspect was killed when officers returned fire. His family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Concerns of Police Survivors, also known as COPS or the Elks Foundation.