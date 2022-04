The FBI along with police in Lancaster County and North Carolina brought a man to justice. Officials say 23-year old Christopher Stimpson, Jr. of Greensboro, North Carolina pretended to be a customer at a breeder in Ephrata in October 2020. When five French Bulldog puppies were presented, he pulled out a gun and stole the animals worth over 23-thousand dollars. Now, a jury has convicted Stimpson of multiple crimes including armed robbery. He will be sentenced this summer.