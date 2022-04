The body of the Lebanon City police officer killed in the line of duty last week, was escorted home from the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown on Saturday morning. Lt Lebo was shot and killed after a man with mental issues broke into a relative’s home. As the procession made its way along I-78, emergency responders along the way also staged on the highways overpasses to pay their respects to Lebo. The 40-year veteran was just one month away from retirement.