Victims Identified In Fatal Traffic Accidents In Lancaster Co.

Another person has died in a traffic accident in Lancaster County this week. Lancaster Online reports that according to the Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Cindy Dougherty of Landisville was seriously injured in a crash near Marietta Avenue (Route 23) and Kinderhook Road in West Hempfield Township. This happened at around 10am Monday. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died later that day. Meanwhile, the Coroner has also identified the victim who died in Tuesday’s traffic accident near Route-72 and Lititz roads in East Hempfield Township. Officials say 75-year-old Jeannie Hubbs of Lancaster City was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed with an empty car-carrying tractor-trailer. Two others were injured.