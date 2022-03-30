Lancaster Co. Intersection Site Of Another Fatal Traffic Accident

Another fatal traffic accident has happened at a Lancaster County intersection. East Hempfield Township police say a sedan traveling east on Lititz Road crashed into an empty car-carrying tractor-trailer at Route-72 shortly before noon Tuesday. The Coroner’s Office says a passenger in the car died. Her identity has not yet been released. Two others were injured but we don’t know their condition. Early last month, a 10-year-old girl was killed and another person injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer near the same intersection.