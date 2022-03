A snow squall caused whiteout conditions and then a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Monday morning leaving at least 3-people dead. State police say more than 50-vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash that happened just after 10:30am. A section of the highway between Exit-107 and Exit-119 near Minersville was closed for several hours. At least 2-dozen people were taken to local hospitals.