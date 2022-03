No word yet on a motive after a suspect turned himself into to police following last week’s murder in York City. Police say 17-year-old Javion Roman has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of 17-year-old Malaki Beady. It happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Kings Mill and South Pershing Avenue at Penn Park. The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy Friday confirmed the cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the head.