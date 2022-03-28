Lancaster Man Charged With Multiple Sex Crime Against Young Girls

Rape of a child is the lead charge against a Lancaster man who is accused of assaulting 3-young girls. The Lancaster Bureau of Police say their investigation of Robert Medina Jr. began last September. Officers say Medina was arrested after they posed as a 14-year-old girl and used social media apps to arrange a meeting with the suspect at a local shopping center in order to engage in sexual activities. Police say there could be other victims and the department is asking for anyone with further knowledge to contact Detective Jared Snader at 717-735-3357.