Guilty Verdict In York City Shooting Death

A Red Lion man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of a Dover Area High School student more than 2-years ago. A York County jury convicted 20-year-old DaiQuan Dickerson of killing 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker in December of 2019. It happened along the 400-block West College Avenue after Shoemaker and some friends robbed one of Dickerson’s lower-level drug dealers. Dickerson faces mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is formally sentenced in May.