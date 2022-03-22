York Man Charged In Berks County Killing

A York man is arrested after a fatal shooting in Berks County. Police say 38-year-old Nehemias Montes hid an Apple watch in his wife’s vehicle and tracked her to a shopping center in Wyomissing last Saturday. Officers say Montes waited for his wife and when she appeared he allegedly fired his gun multiple times in and near the Berkshire Square parking lot killing 34-year-old Alexi Serra of Allentown. Montes’ wife, Jessica Cruz-Rodriguez suffered head injuries and is in critical condition. Two vehicles were damaged. Police say Montes has been charged with multiple crimes including murder in the first and third degrees, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.