Wife Arrested For Stabbing Husband In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County woman is arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Manheim Township police say 57-year old Marica Pejcic stabbed her husband in the head and face at least five times using two knives. Officers say it happened at their home along the 200-block of North Charlotte Street Sunday afternoon. Police say admitted she wanted to kill him. We do not know the man’s condition. Pejcic remains in the county prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. She has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.