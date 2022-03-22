Two PA Troopers Die Helping Pedestrian In Suspected DUI Crash

Governor Wolf has ordered Commonwealth flags be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public buildings and grounds until this Friday after two state troopers were killed in the line of duty early Monday. Officials say 29-year-old Trooper Branden Sisca and 33-year old Trooper Martin Mack and a civilian were hit by a vehicle along I-95 in Philadelphia. The suspect vehilce was driven by a woman who had been pulled over for possible DUI just prior to them getting a call about a man walking on the interstate. The female motorist resumed driving and crashed into the two troopers and the man, killing them all. She remained at the scene.