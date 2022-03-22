Two PA Troopers Die Helping Pedestrian In Suspected DUI Crash

Posted on March 22, 2022

Governor Wolf has ordered Commonwealth flags be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public buildings and grounds until this Friday after two state troopers were killed in the line of duty early Monday. Officials say 29-year-old Trooper Branden Sisca and 33-year old Trooper Martin Mack and a civilian were hit by a vehicle along I-95 in Philadelphia. The suspect vehilce was driven by a woman who had been pulled over for possible DUI just prior to them getting a call about a man walking on the interstate. The female motorist resumed driving and crashed into the two troopers and the man, killing them all. She remained at the scene.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.