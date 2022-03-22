Lancaster Co. Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

The suspect wanted for using a bomb threat to rob a Lancaster County bank has been captured. West Lampeter Township police say 30-year-old Collin Shaab of Conestoga stole cash from the Fulton Bank on Willow Street Pike on March 14th. Officers say two days later Shaab tried the same tactic but this time at the drive-thru at a PNC Bank in Manheim Township, but he left before getting any cash. Three days later, police say arrested Shaab after a suspicious activity report at the Wawa on Lincoln Highway.