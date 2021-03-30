PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday AM

Pennsylvania is expected to receive $4.9 billion in federal COVID relief funds to help Pre-K to 12 schools to reopen and for students and teachers to safety return to the classroom. Governor Wolf says the funds will provide more assistance to school communities as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Meanwhile, in York City, officials say appointments for eligible city residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Family First Health at 116 S. George Street can be made by calling 717-812-4495. No walk-ins can be accepted.