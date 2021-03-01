Baltimore Orioles Baseball on WSBA

The Susquehanna Valley’s Radio Home for Baltimore Orioles Baseball!

Orioles Baseball returns to WBSA on March 21st. We will carry three of the final spring training games before the season kicks off on April 1st. You can hear all the games on WSBA. Coverage begins approximately 30 minutes before first pitch.

Spring Games on WSBA:

Sunday, March 21 at 1:05pm vs. Minnesota

Saturday, March 27 at 1:05pm at Atlanta

Sunday, March 28 at 1:05pm vs. Pittsburgh

Note: With constant COVID-19 testing, schedule and opponents are subject to change.

Orioles Full Schedule:

