Uncle Charged In Double Fatal Stabbing In Lancaster City

A Lancaster City man is being held without bail after he was arrested for allegedly killing two relatives and critically injuring another. Police say 59-year old James Sterbinsky has been charged with the stabbing deaths of his sister, 53-year old Christine Ross and her daughter 20-year old Autumn Ross. It happened last Thursday night in a home along the 500-block of High Street. Sterbinsky’s nephew, 33-year old Christopher Jacyszyn was also seriously injured. Two other children were in the home at the time but they were not hurt. No word yet on a motive.