Three Arrested As York City Police Search For ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

As York City Police continue their search for a suspect they described as ‘armed and dangerous’, officers have arrested two adults and one juvenile for firearm related offenses. Officials say the residents were charged after executing two search warrants. Another individual was charged for obstruction of justice. Police say they also recovered two handguns, one of which was stolen along with various drugs and other evidence. Meanwhile, 25-year old Khalic Cross also known as ‘Buddha’ is still at-large. He is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment for an incident earlier this year. Now officers want cross for aggravated assault and over 150-counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting early Sunday morning at the Kurtz Avenue neighborhood cookout. The victim, 47-year old Nena Gilbert continues to recover.