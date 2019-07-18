Dad Charged With Squeezing Son To Multiple Injuries In Lancaster Co.

The York County man has been arrested squeezing his 8-week old son so hard that he caused multiple injuries to his arms, legs and knees. Susquehanna Regional Police have charged 28-year old Timothy Husmann with aggravated assault on a child and endangering the welfare of children after incidents in a Lancaster County home in East Donegal Township. Officers were tipped off by staff at Penn State Hershey Medical Center when the boy was treated in the emergency room. Police say Husmann says he caused the child’s injuries in an effort to feed him and stop him from crying. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu $100,000 bail.