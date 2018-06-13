Arrest Made In Lancaster City Hall Arson

A Lancaster City man has been charged with arson for last month’s fire that damaged the historic front doors at City Hall. Police say 29-year old Dwain London Jr. was arrested on multiple offenses including terrorism and institutional vandalism. Officers are still investigating and they released a surveillance video in hopes that residents could identify a person who was seen carrying gas before the arson. The doors were handmade in the 19th century and the damage has been estimated at $70,000. Lancasteronline.com reports that London is being held in the County Prison in lieu of $2-million dollars bail. Get a look at the video using this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO2P0JGvQrQ&feature=share