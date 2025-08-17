Labor Day Auction to benefit Hospice & Community Care at Solanco Fairgrounds

Get Your Bidder Numbers Ready: Eat, Bid, Repeat This Labor Day!

Get ready for a weekend packed with fun, food and fantastic finds—all for a great cause—at the Solanco Fairgrounds. Hospice & Community Care’s annual Labor Day Auction is just around the corner, and trust us, you won’t want to miss it.

Saturday, August 30th and Monday, September 1st

This isn’t your average auction—it’s a community celebration where every bid helps support patients and families facing serious illness or loss. So, grab your calendar, gather your friends and family, and get ready to:

Hunt for Hidden Treasures – There will be thousands of impressive items, including retro collectibles, handmade quilts, authenticated sports memorabilia and vintage furniture. And this year, you’ll have the rare opportunity to bid on a Rembrandt etching!

Bidding & Bonding – Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned bidder, you'll be surrounded by folks who care about making a difference. Swap stories, share laughs and maybe even go head-to-head for that must-have item—all in the spirit of friendly fun and giving back!

Taste the Tradition– From hearty breakfast logs to mouthwatering chicken barbecue, creamy milkshakes and baked goods, our Amish-made treats will have you coming back for more!

Because of the generous support of auction-goers through the years, the Labor Day Auction has raised millions of dollars to help patients and families receive care and comfort while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss. This year is no different and we hope we can count on seeing you there!

Visit LaborDayAuction.org for more information.

Benefits Hospice & Community Care.