FallFest Country Music Festival on October 5th at Overlook Park in Lancaster

FALLFEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL
sponsored by RUTTER’S, PLANET FITNESS, THE LAW OFFICES OF METZGER WICKERSHAM, and GREENAWALT ROOFING
FallFest 2025 will be Sunday, October 5, 2025
at Overlook Community Campus
Fruitville Pike & Granite Run Drive, Lancaster, PA
Tickets are on sale now starting at just $20 each, plus fees.
Children 5 & under get in free. The show starts just after 11am. Parking areas open at 7am and Gates to the field open at 8am.
Join us for a great day of country music starring:
DYLAN SCOTT
LOCASH
COOPER ALAN
DREW BALDRIDGE
MEGHAN PATRICK
CLIFTON BRYAN COUNTRY
For more information visit FallfestConcert.com.