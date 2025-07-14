FallFest Country Music Festival on October 5th at Overlook Park in Lancaster

FALLFEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

sponsored by RUTTER’S, PLANET FITNESS, THE LAW OFFICES OF METZGER WICKERSHAM, and GREENAWALT ROOFING

FallFest 2025 will be Sunday, October 5, 2025

at Overlook Community Campus

Fruitville Pike & Granite Run Drive, Lancaster, PA

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $20 each, plus fees.

Children 5 & under get in free. The show starts just after 11am. Parking areas open at 7am and Gates to the field open at 8am.

Join us for a great day of country music starring:

DYLAN SCOTT

LOCASH

COOPER ALAN

DREW BALDRIDGE

MEGHAN PATRICK

CLIFTON BRYAN COUNTRY

For more information visit FallfestConcert.com.