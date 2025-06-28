Local Independence Day Fireworks

ADAMS COUNTY
JULY 4
Gettysburg, Lincoln Square – Flutes on the 4th – Performance at 10am.
Gettysburg Recreation Park – Festivities begin at 5pm including live music . Fireworks at 9:15pm. Parking fee $5.
Carroll Commons, Fairfield Road, Carroll Valley – Live music from The Reagan Years starts at 6pm. Fireworks at 9:45pm.
BERKS COUNTY
JULY 3
Wyomissing – Fireworks at 9:30pm
Bear Creek Mountain Resort – Fireworks at dusk
JULY 4
First Energy Stadium – Fireworks at the conclusion of the Reading Fightin’ Phils game
JULY 5
Governor Mifflin League Community Days – Fireworks at 10pm
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
JULY 3
Carlisle Fairgrounds – Festivities begin at 6pm. Fireworks at 9:30pm.
JULY 4
Veterans Stadium at Shippensburg Memorial Park – Gates open at 5pm. Fireworks at 9:30pm.
DAUPHIN COUNTY
JULY 3
Koons Park, Linglestown – Festivities begin at 5:30pm. Exact fireworks time not given.
JULY 4
NOTE: No fireworks from the city of Harrisburg this year. There will be fireworks at the conclusion of the Harrisburg Senator’s game on City Island
Hersheypark – Fireworks at 10:15pm
LANCASTER COUNTY
JUNE 29
Long’s Park, Lancaster – Performance from U.S.Army Band “Pershing’s Own” starts at 8. Fireworks at dusk. The conclusion will feature the park’s first drone show.
JULY 3
New Holland Community Park – Performance from West Chester Community Band starts at 7. Fireworks after the concert.
The Barn at Paradise Station, Ronks – 4pm to 10pm. Live music and more with fireworks at dusk.
Penn Medicine Park, Lancaster – Festivities start at 5:30pm – Fireworks at 9:30pm.
JULY 4
Riverfront Park, North Front Street, Wrightsville – Festivities begin at 4pm with kids’ activities, live music and more. 40-minute long fireworks show starts at dusk.
Lincoln Heights Recreation Area, Crescent Avenue, Ephrata – Fireworks start at 9:30pm. Before fireworks enjoy festivities at the Ephrata Church of the Brethern on Crescent Avenue from 5:30 to 8:30pm.
Lititz Springs Park, North Broad Street, Lititz – Festivities begin at 11am, including a baby parade, patriotic parade, entertainment, and more. Fireworks at 9:30pm. Tickets required.
Community Bible Church, Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta – Festivities begin at 4pm, including entertainment and family events. Fireworks at 9:15.
Stone Gables Estate, North Market Street, Elizabethtown – Festivities start at 3pm include train rides, petting zoo, entertainment, and more. Fireworks start at 9pm. There is admission.
Penn Medicine Park, Lancaster – Fireworks after the Stormer’s game
JULY 5
Buck Motorsports, Lancaster Pike, Quarryville – Demolition Derby starts at 7pm. Fireworks after Derby. There is admission.
Penn Medicine Park, Lancaster – Fireworks after the Stormer’s game
LEBANON COUNTY
JULY 4
Coleman Memorial Park, Lebanon – Fireworks begin at 9pm
YORK COUNTY
JULY 2
New Freedom Lions Club Carnival, Playground Alley – Fireworks begin at 10:30am
JULY 3
Dover Community Park – Festivities start at 6pm. No specific time for fireworks given.
Glen Rock Park, Fair School Road – Festivities start at 6:30 including live music, games, and more. Fireworks begin at 9pm.
Red Lion at Fairmont Park – Fireworks at 9pm
JULY 4
Jacobus, Main Street – Festivities begin at 8am. Fireworks at 9:15pm.
East Prospect Boro at the Canadochly Valley Ambulance Club, Main Street – Fireworks at 9:30pm.
Grace Baptist Church of Lewisberry, Woodland Avenue – Fair starts at 7pm – Fireworks start at 9:15pm
Hanover, Wilson Avenue behind the Lowe’s on Eisenhower Blvd – Fireworks at 9:30pm
Providence Community Church, York Road near Spring Grove – Festivities begin at 6pm – Fireworks begin at 9pm
Springettsbury Park, Mt. Zion Road – Festivities begin at 7pm – Fireworks at dusk
Wrightsville Riverfront Park, South Front and Maple Streets – Festivities begin at 4pm – Fireworks at dusk
York City at Wellspan Park – Gates open at 7:30pm – Fireworks at 9:30pm
JULY 5
Stewartstown at Hopewell Area Recreation and Parks – Harpfest – Fireworks at 9:30pm
JULY 15
West Manchester Township at Sunset Lane Park – Festivities begin at 5:30pm – Fireworks at 9pm
JULY 16
Bethlehem Chruch, Hanover Street, Spring Grove – Jefferson Carnival – Fireworks at 10pm
Is your community having an Independence Day fireworks display you would like added to our list? Let us know! Send the details to [email protected].