Local Independence Day Fireworks

ADAMS COUNTY

JULY 4

Gettysburg, Lincoln Square – Flutes on the 4th – Performance at 10am.

Gettysburg Recreation Park – Festivities begin at 5pm including live music . Fireworks at 9:15pm. Parking fee $5.

Carroll Commons, Fairfield Road, Carroll Valley – Live music from The Reagan Years starts at 6pm. Fireworks at 9:45pm.

BERKS COUNTY

JULY 3

Wyomissing – Fireworks at 9:30pm

Bear Creek Mountain Resort – Fireworks at dusk

JULY 4

First Energy Stadium – Fireworks at the conclusion of the Reading Fightin’ Phils game

JULY 5

Governor Mifflin League Community Days – Fireworks at 10pm

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

JULY 3

Carlisle Fairgrounds – Festivities begin at 6pm. Fireworks at 9:30pm.

JULY 4

Veterans Stadium at Shippensburg Memorial Park – Gates open at 5pm. Fireworks at 9:30pm.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

JULY 3

Koons Park, Linglestown – Festivities begin at 5:30pm. Exact fireworks time not given.

JULY 4

NOTE: No fireworks from the city of Harrisburg this year. There will be fireworks at the conclusion of the Harrisburg Senator’s game on City Island

Hersheypark – Fireworks at 10:15pm

LANCASTER COUNTY

JUNE 29

Long’s Park, Lancaster – Performance from U.S.Army Band “Pershing’s Own” starts at 8. Fireworks at dusk. The conclusion will feature the park’s first drone show.

JULY 3

New Holland Community Park – Performance from West Chester Community Band starts at 7. Fireworks after the concert.

The Barn at Paradise Station, Ronks – 4pm to 10pm. Live music and more with fireworks at dusk.

Penn Medicine Park, Lancaster – Festivities start at 5:30pm – Fireworks at 9:30pm.

JULY 4

Riverfront Park, North Front Street, Wrightsville – Festivities begin at 4pm with kids’ activities, live music and more. 40-minute long fireworks show starts at dusk.

Lincoln Heights Recreation Area, Crescent Avenue, Ephrata – Fireworks start at 9:30pm. Before fireworks enjoy festivities at the Ephrata Church of the Brethern on Crescent Avenue from 5:30 to 8:30pm.

Lititz Springs Park, North Broad Street, Lititz – Festivities begin at 11am, including a baby parade, patriotic parade, entertainment, and more. Fireworks at 9:30pm. Tickets required.

Community Bible Church, Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta – Festivities begin at 4pm, including entertainment and family events. Fireworks at 9:15.

Stone Gables Estate, North Market Street, Elizabethtown – Festivities start at 3pm include train rides, petting zoo, entertainment, and more. Fireworks start at 9pm. There is admission.

Penn Medicine Park, Lancaster – Fireworks after the Stormer’s game

JULY 5

Buck Motorsports, Lancaster Pike, Quarryville – Demolition Derby starts at 7pm. Fireworks after Derby. There is admission.

Penn Medicine Park, Lancaster – Fireworks after the Stormer’s game

LEBANON COUNTY

JULY 4

Coleman Memorial Park, Lebanon – Fireworks begin at 9pm

YORK COUNTY

JULY 2

New Freedom Lions Club Carnival, Playground Alley – Fireworks begin at 10:30am

JULY 3

Dover Community Park – Festivities start at 6pm. No specific time for fireworks given.

Glen Rock Park, Fair School Road – Festivities start at 6:30 including live music, games, and more. Fireworks begin at 9pm.

Red Lion at Fairmont Park – Fireworks at 9pm

JULY 4

Jacobus, Main Street – Festivities begin at 8am. Fireworks at 9:15pm.

East Prospect Boro at the Canadochly Valley Ambulance Club, Main Street – Fireworks at 9:30pm.

Grace Baptist Church of Lewisberry, Woodland Avenue – Fair starts at 7pm – Fireworks start at 9:15pm

Hanover, Wilson Avenue behind the Lowe’s on Eisenhower Blvd – Fireworks at 9:30pm

Providence Community Church, York Road near Spring Grove – Festivities begin at 6pm – Fireworks begin at 9pm

Springettsbury Park, Mt. Zion Road – Festivities begin at 7pm – Fireworks at dusk

Wrightsville Riverfront Park, South Front and Maple Streets – Festivities begin at 4pm – Fireworks at dusk

York City at Wellspan Park – Gates open at 7:30pm – Fireworks at 9:30pm

JULY 5

Stewartstown at Hopewell Area Recreation and Parks – Harpfest – Fireworks at 9:30pm

JULY 15

West Manchester Township at Sunset Lane Park – Festivities begin at 5:30pm – Fireworks at 9pm

JULY 16

Bethlehem Chruch, Hanover Street, Spring Grove – Jefferson Carnival – Fireworks at 10pm

Is your community having an Independence Day fireworks display you would like added to our list? Let us know! Send the details to [email protected].