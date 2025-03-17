2025 Half Price Golf Card – On Sale April 1

2025 HALF PRICE GOLF CARD
– Driven by Lancaster County Motors Subaru –
ON SALE TUESDAY, APRIL 1st
There is one card available that includes one round of golf with a cart at each participating course. The best part is there are NO RESTRICTIONS and you can PLAY ANYTIME, including weekends!
Quantities are limited. Be sure to get yours while they last.
Greater York-Lancaster Golf Card
includes 18 holes at all 5 area courses:
A $268.50 value for just $134.25
Purchase Agreement:
- Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days
- All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events
- Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash
- Sweet Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments
Restrictions:
- Valid for (1) 18-hole round of golf with cart at each participating course
- Tee times required in advance
- Not valid for league or tournament play
- Not valid with other discounts/promotions
- No cash/credit back on unused amount if used for a lower-priced tee time
- Golf Card(s) will expire 12/31/25