Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park

WSBA and York County Parks celebrates the holiday season with the 41st season of Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge Park.

Enjoy more than one million twinkling LED lights and animated scenes as you venture down the half-mile ADA walking trail surrounded by picturesque woods! Wander along a candy cane-lined walkway and through trees adorned with multi-colored lights while trying to spot all the characters hiding among nature. Warm up with hot chocolate and cookies while taking advantage of the various photo opportunities as well! It’s a truly magical experience for visitors of all ages!

Open November 29th to December 30th

(closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Admission to Christmas Magic is by online reservation only. Reservations can be made up until the last minute while available. Come at the time of your choice and stay until closing.

For hours, weather cancellations and more info, go to www.ChristmasMagicYork.com.

