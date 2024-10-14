Halloween Happenings

Posted on October 14, 2024

Parades, Activities and Trick-or-Treat Nights from around Central PA:

ADAMS COUNTY 

Gettysburg Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 7:15pm (rain date Oct. 23) 

New Oxford Harvest Day Festival & Parade – October 26th at 3pm 

Trick-or-Treat Times:

McSherrytown Borough – October 22 from 6pm – 8pm 

Reading Township – October 23 from 6pm to 8pm 

All other reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat on October 31 

BERKS COUNTY 

Mohnton Great Pumpkin Parade – October 19th at 7pm 

Bally Halloween Parade – October 21st at 7pm  

Amity / Douglassville Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 6:30pm 

Wernersville Halloween Parade – October 26th at 11am 

Halloween on Penn in Reading – October 30th from 5pm-8pm 

Trick-or-Treat Times: Most municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31 

CUMBERLAND COUNTY 

Carlisle Halloween Parade – October 23rd at 7pm 

Camp Hill Halloween Parade – October 28th at 6pm 

Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31 

DAUPHIN COUNTY 

Dauphin – Middle Paxton Halloween Parade – October 19th at 4pm  

Paxtang Lions Club Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 7pm 

Hershey Halloween Parade – October 24th at 7pm 

Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31 

LEBANON COUNTY 

Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31 

LANCASTER COUNTY 

Columbia Mardi Gras “Halloween” Parade – October 24th at 7pm 

Lancaster Halloween Parade – October 26th at 7pm (from Clipper Magazine Stadium) 

Manheim Township Halloween Carnival – October 26th from 1pm-4pm  

Lititz Halloween Parade – October 28th at 7pm 

Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31 

YORK COUNTY 

Dillsburg Farmers Fair Fantastic Parade – October 19th at 7:30pm 

Manchester Mount Wolf Halloween Parade – October 20th at 2pm 

Spring Grove Halloween Parade – October 23rd at 7pm 

Hanover Halloween Parade – October 24th at 7pm 

York Halloween Parade – October 27th at 2pm  

Red Lion Halloween Parade – October 28th at 6pm 

Trick-or-Treat Times:

Hanover – October 22 from 6 to 8pm 

Penn Township – October 22 from 6 to 8pm 

Manheim Township – October 29 from 6 to 8pm 

All other reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat on October 31 

If your community has a parade or activity to add to this list, please email [email protected].