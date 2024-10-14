Halloween Happenings

Parades, Activities and Trick-or-Treat Nights from around Central PA:
ADAMS COUNTY
Gettysburg Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 7:15pm (rain date Oct. 23)
New Oxford Harvest Day Festival & Parade – October 26th at 3pm
Trick-or-Treat Times:
McSherrytown Borough – October 22 from 6pm – 8pm
Reading Township – October 23 from 6pm to 8pm
All other reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat on October 31
BERKS COUNTY
Mohnton Great Pumpkin Parade – October 19th at 7pm
Bally Halloween Parade – October 21st at 7pm
Amity / Douglassville Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 6:30pm
Wernersville Halloween Parade – October 26th at 11am
Halloween on Penn in Reading – October 30th from 5pm-8pm
Trick-or-Treat Times: Most municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Carlisle Halloween Parade – October 23rd at 7pm
Camp Hill Halloween Parade – October 28th at 6pm
Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Dauphin – Middle Paxton Halloween Parade – October 19th at 4pm
Paxtang Lions Club Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 7pm
Hershey Halloween Parade – October 24th at 7pm
Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31
LEBANON COUNTY
Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31
LANCASTER COUNTY
Columbia Mardi Gras “Halloween” Parade – October 24th at 7pm
Lancaster Halloween Parade – October 26th at 7pm (from Clipper Magazine Stadium)
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival – October 26th from 1pm-4pm
Lititz Halloween Parade – October 28th at 7pm
Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31
YORK COUNTY
Dillsburg Farmers Fair Fantastic Parade – October 19th at 7:30pm
Manchester Mount Wolf Halloween Parade – October 20th at 2pm
Spring Grove Halloween Parade – October 23rd at 7pm
Hanover Halloween Parade – October 24th at 7pm
York Halloween Parade – October 27th at 2pm
Red Lion Halloween Parade – October 28th at 6pm
Trick-or-Treat Times:
Hanover – October 22 from 6 to 8pm
Penn Township – October 22 from 6 to 8pm
Manheim Township – October 29 from 6 to 8pm
All other reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat on October 31
If your community has a parade or activity to add to this list, please email [email protected].