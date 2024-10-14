Halloween Happenings

Parades, Activities and Trick-or-Treat Nights from around Central PA:

ADAMS COUNTY

Gettysburg Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 7:15pm (rain date Oct. 23)

New Oxford Harvest Day Festival & Parade – October 26th at 3pm

Trick-or-Treat Times:

McSherrytown Borough – October 22 from 6pm – 8pm

Reading Township – October 23 from 6pm to 8pm

All other reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat on October 31

BERKS COUNTY

Mohnton Great Pumpkin Parade – October 19th at 7pm

Bally Halloween Parade – October 21st at 7pm

Amity / Douglassville Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 6:30pm

Wernersville Halloween Parade – October 26th at 11am

Halloween on Penn in Reading – October 30th from 5pm-8pm

Trick-or-Treat Times: Most municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Carlisle Halloween Parade – October 23rd at 7pm

Camp Hill Halloween Parade – October 28th at 6pm

Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Dauphin – Middle Paxton Halloween Parade – October 19th at 4pm

Paxtang Lions Club Halloween Parade – October 22nd at 7pm

Hershey Halloween Parade – October 24th at 7pm

Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31

LEBANON COUNTY

Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31

LANCASTER COUNTY

Columbia Mardi Gras “Halloween” Parade – October 24th at 7pm

Lancaster Halloween Parade – October 26th at 7pm (from Clipper Magazine Stadium)

Manheim Township Halloween Carnival – October 26th from 1pm-4pm

Lititz Halloween Parade – October 28th at 7pm

Trick-or-Treat Times: All reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat night on October 31

YORK COUNTY

Dillsburg Farmers Fair Fantastic Parade – October 19th at 7:30pm

Manchester Mount Wolf Halloween Parade – October 20th at 2pm

Spring Grove Halloween Parade – October 23rd at 7pm

Hanover Halloween Parade – October 24th at 7pm

York Halloween Parade – October 27th at 2pm

Red Lion Halloween Parade – October 28th at 6pm

Trick-or-Treat Times:

Hanover – October 22 from 6 to 8pm

Penn Township – October 22 from 6 to 8pm

Manheim Township – October 29 from 6 to 8pm

All other reporting municipalities will hold Trick or Treat on October 31

