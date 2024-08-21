Your Home for the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Football on WSBA
NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is York’s home for Ravens Football for the 2024 season. Hear each game called by the voice of the Ravens – Gerry Sandusky.
2024 Schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 5 – 8:20pm – at Kansas City
Sunday, Sept. 15 – 1:00pm – vs Las Vegas
Sunday, Sept. 22 – 4:25pm – at Dallas
Sunday, Sept. 29 – 8:20pm – vs Buffalo
Sunday, Oct. 6 – 1:00pm – at Cincinnati
Sunday, Oct. 13 – 1:00pm – vs Washington
Monday, Oct. 21 – 8:15pm – at Tampa Bay
Sunday, Oct. 27 – 1:00pm – at Cleveland
Sunday, Nov. 3 – 1:00pm – vs Denver
Thursday, Nov. 7 – 8:15pm – vs Cincinnati
Sunday, Nov. 17 – 1:00pm – at Pittsburgh
Monday, Nov. 25 – 8:15pm – at L.A. Chargers
Sunday, Dec. 1 – 4:25pm – at Philadelphia
Sunday, Dec 15 – 1:00pm – at N.Y. Giants
Saturday, Dec. 21 – 4:30pm – vs Pittsburgh
Wednesday, Dec. 25 – 4:30pm – at Houston
WEEK 18 – TBD – vs Cleveland
Coverage begins approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WSBA. Game times are subject to change according to NFL flex scheduling rules. Select games may not air due to conflicts with Orioles games.
Baltimore Raven’s Football on WSBA is sponsored by: