Your Home for the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Football on WSBA

NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is York’s home for Ravens Football for the 2024 season. Hear each game called by the voice of the Ravens – Gerry Sandusky.

2024 Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 5 – 8:20pm – at Kansas City

Sunday, Sept. 15 – 1:00pm – vs Las Vegas

Sunday, Sept. 22 – 4:25pm – at Dallas

Sunday, Sept. 29 – 8:20pm – vs Buffalo

Sunday, Oct. 6 – 1:00pm – at Cincinnati

Sunday, Oct. 13 – 1:00pm – vs Washington

Monday, Oct. 21 – 8:15pm – at Tampa Bay

Sunday, Oct. 27 – 1:00pm – at Cleveland

Sunday, Nov. 3 – 1:00pm – vs Denver

Thursday, Nov. 7 – 8:15pm – vs Cincinnati

Sunday, Nov. 17 – 1:00pm – at Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 25 – 8:15pm – at L.A. Chargers

Sunday, Dec. 1 – 4:25pm – at Philadelphia

Sunday, Dec 15 – 1:00pm – at N.Y. Giants

Saturday, Dec. 21 – 4:30pm – vs Pittsburgh

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – 4:30pm – at Houston

WEEK 18 – TBD – vs Cleveland

Coverage begins approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WSBA. Game times are subject to change according to NFL flex scheduling rules. Select games may not air due to conflicts with Orioles games.

Baltimore Raven’s Football on WSBA is sponsored by: