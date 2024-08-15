Labor Day Auction to benefit Hospice & Community Care at Solanco Fairgrounds

Looking for a fun-filled weekend with vintage finds, a chance to win a 2024 Chevy Trax, delicious treats and thousands of auction items? Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Auction at the Solanco Fairgrounds is the place to be!

Saturday, August 31st and Monday, September 2nd

From homemade treats prepared by the Amish community to hand-made quilts, from original art to sports memorabilia, the Auction has something for everyone. Back by popular demand, a Used Items Auction and Plant Sale Auction, as well as a drive-thru food sale.

Because of the generous support of auction-goers through the years, the Labor Day Auction has raised millions of dollars to help patients and families receive care and comfort while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss. This year is no different and we hope we can count on seeing you there!

Visit LaborDayAuction.org for more information.

Benefits Hospice & Community Care.