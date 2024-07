The sounds and smells of summer… families and friends gathering in the backyard, and burgers and dogs sizzling on the grill. It’s the perfect time to heat up your summer fun with FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS! You could buy yourself the biggest, shiniest, grill you can imagine – or throw a huge backyard bash and hire someone to grill for you! Enter this national contest below for your chance to win $5,000 in the Hot Off the Grill Giveaway!