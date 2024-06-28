Local Independence Day Fireworks

ADAMS COUNTY

July 4 – Carroll Valley – Liberty Mountain – Fireworks at 9:45pm – Also live music during an all-day celebration.

July 4 – Gettysburg – Gettysburg Recreation Park – Fireworks at 9:20pm – Also food trucks, live music with parking beginning at 5pm.

BERKS COUNTY

July 3 – Geigertown – High Point Baptist Church, 200 Chapel Road – Fireworks at dusk – Also, starting at 6:30pm carnival games, inflatables, hay rides, food trucks, and more

July 3 – Reading Public Museum – Sensory-Friendly Fireworks shows at 4pm, 5:30pm, and 7pm. This event is perfect for all ages who may need a calmer fireworks experience. This indoor display will feature stunning graphics in the state-of-the-art planetarium dome accompanied by patriotic music.

July 3 – Wyomissing – Fireworks on July 3 at 10pm, set off from the Wyomissing Pool – The 2-day celebration continues on July 4 with a firecracker run, live music and more.

July 4 – Reading Fightin Phils – Mega Blast fireworks show after the baseball game at First Energy Stadium.

July 6 – Governor Mifflin Community Days – Fireworks at 10pm at Cumru Elementary and Intermediate Schools

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

June 29 – Hampden Township Park – Fireworks at dusk – Also, starting at 4pm, food trucks, free concerts, and more

July 3 – Carlisle Fairgrounds – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Also, starting at 6pm, concession food and drinks and a DJ

July 4 – Shippensburg Memorial Park – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Also, starting at 4pm, entertainment

July 5 – Newville Fair – Fireworks at 10pm – Newville Fair opens at 5pm

DAUPHIN COUNTY

June 29 – Halifax Elementary School – Fireworks at 9:15pm – Also, starting at 5pm, food vendors, games, and a DJ

July 3 – Linglestown Koons Park – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Also, starting at 5:30pm, food trucks

July 4 – Harrisburg Riverfront Park – Fireworks at 9:15pm – Also, starting at 1pm, more than 45 food trucks, live music, wine/beer garden, free kids activities, and more. Free street parking, $5 parking on City Island, $10 parking from 11am to 11pm at Market Square Garage

July 5 – Hersheypark – Fireworks at 10:15pm

July 5 – Millersburg Riverfront Park – Fireworks at 10pm – Also, starting at 5pm, food vendors, music, family-friendly activities, and more

LANCASTER COUNTY

June 28 – East Petersburg Community Park – Fireworks at 10:15pm – Also, starting at 5:30pm, food trucks, at 8:30pm outdoor showing of “The Wonka Movie”

June 29 – Mountville Froelich Park – Fireworks at 9:30pm

June 30 – Lancaster Long’s Park – Fireworks at the end of the Patriotic Concert which begins at 8pm featuring the US Army Band “Pershing’s Own”

July 3 – Lancaster Stormers Clipper Magazine Stadium – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Also, starting at 5pm, lots of kids’ activities, food-eating contests, live music, simulcast of the Stormers game at York Revolution, contests, and more

July 3 – Ronks – The Barn at Paradise Station – Fireworks at dusk – Also, starting at 4pm, food trucks and live music

July 4 – Lititz Springs Park – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Also, an all-day celebration featuring music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and more

July 4 – Marietta War Memorial Park – Fireworks at 9:15pm – Parking at CBC Church on Anderson Ferry Road

July 5 – New Holland Community Park – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Also, starting at 7pm, patriotic concert

July 13 – Quarryville – Southern End Community Association SECAFest – Fireworks at 10pm

LEBANON COUNTY

July 4 – Lebanon City Coleman Memorial Park – Fireworks at 9pm – also, starting at 8pm Lebanon Community Concert Band

YORK COUNTY

June 28 – Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival – Fireworks at 10pm

June 28 – York Township Park – Fireworks at dusk – after fireworks enjoy food trucks and the movie “Trolls Band Together”

June 29 – Stewartstown – HARPFEST, 16 College Avenue – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Also, starting at 4pm, food trucks, kids’ activities, musical entertainment

June 30 – Springettsbury Township Park – Fireworks at 9:15pm – Also, starting at 7pm, the Sounds of Summer Concert series

July 3 – Dover Township Lehr Park , 30 East Canal Road – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Also, starting at 6pm, food trucks, Spring Garden Band concert, and music at Dover High School Stadium

July 3 – Red Lion Fairmont Park – Fireworks at 9pm – Food trucks on-site before fireworks

July 4 – Hanover (behind the Lowe’s store at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Drive) – Fireworks at 9:30pm

July 4 – Jacobus Community Park – Fireworks at dusk – All-day event featuring live music, car show, rides, petting zoo, kids’ activities, food trucks, and more

July 4 – Spring Grove – Providence Community Church, 6146 York Road – Fireworks at 9pm

July 4 – Wrightsville/Columbia – Riverfront Park on South Front Street, Wrightsville – Fireworks at dusk – Also, starting at 3pm, food trucks, kids’ activities, trivia, music, and more

July 4 – York Wellspan Park – Fireworks at 9:30pm – Stadium gates open at 8pm for free admission to a patriotic concert by the York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

July 5 – New Freedom – The New Freedom Lions Club Carnival, which is held from July 2-6, will feature fireworks to round out the day’s events at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5 (rain date: Saturday, July 6). Marge Goodfellow Park.

July 17 – Jefferson Borough – The 2024 Jefferson Borough Carnival will be held from July 15-20 at 57 Hanover St., Codorus. As part of the carnival’s events, there will be a fireworks display held at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

BALTIMORE CITY

July 4 – West Shore Park and Waterfront – Fireworks and drone show at 9:30pm

PHILADELPHIA

June 29 – Penn’s Landing – Fireworks after the U.S. Army Band’s “Pershing’s Own” Concert starting at 8pm

July 4 – Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum – Fireworks at 9:30pm following the Wawa Welcome America Concert with Ne-Yo and Kesha

Is your community having an Independence Day fireworks display you would like added to our list? Let us know! Send the details to [email protected].