Win Tickets to Penn Mar Irish Festival on June 15th at the Markets at Shrewsbury

Save the date for the 22nd Annual Penn-Mar Irish Festival

Saturday, June 15, 2024

at The Markets at Shrewsbury in southern York County

12025 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock, PA 17327

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This is an all-day celebration featuring Irish music and bands, dancing, vendors, workshops, and traditional Irish food! Kids 15 and under free. Tickets are $20 at the gate, $15 in advance.

Get tickets and info at www.PennMarIrishFestival.com.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN A 4-PACK OF TICKETS

Deadline to enter is Thursday, June 13th at 11:59pm.

