The Giant Gas & Groceries Giveaway on NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA

The Giant Gas & Groceries Giveaway on WSBA

starts Monday, May 20th

Listen to the WSBA Morning News with Gary Sutton each weekday to find out that day’s winning hour. Then, listen for the Giant Gas & Groceries keyword during the winning hour.

When you hear the Gas & Groceries keyword, text it to 717-901-5427 and you could win a $500 gift card to Giant Food Stores. Every Thursday, we’ll double the prize to a $1,000 gift card to Giant Food Stores.

GIANT makes saving on summer favorites a picnic with their best weekly deals, GIANT brand products and Choice rewards! Now earn two times choice points on all fresh produce like corn, watermelon, berries and more!

Contest Rules