DETOUR INFORMATION: Routes 30 & 222 Planned Closure for Mother’s Day Weekend

Weather permitting, Route 30 and the Route 222 bridges spanning Route 30 will be closed from 9:00 PM Friday, May 10 through 5:00 AM Monday, May 13. In the event of rain, May 17-20 will be used as a back-up weekend.

Avoid the area if possible. Detours will be in place.

The detour for eastbound Route 30 will use Route 501 (Lititz Pike) south to Route 222 south to Duke Street to Route 23 east to Route 30.

The detour for eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222 will use Route 272 (Oregon Pike) to Jake Landis Road and northbound Route 222.

The detour for westbound Route 30 will use northbound Route 222 to the Route 272 (Oregon Pike) Exit, Butter Road north to Route 272 south to southbound Route 222 and westbound Route 30.

The detour for southbound Route 222 to eastbound Route 30 will use Route 501 (Lititz Pike) south to Route 222 south to Duke Street to Route 23 east to Route 30.

Delays and congestion are expected along the detour route. Motorists should avoid the area or plan extra time for their travels. Travelers should be alert and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free and available 24 hours a day.