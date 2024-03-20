Local Easter Egg Hunts

Find a Local Egg Hunt or Easter Event near you in Central PA

Dates and times may be subject to change due to weather.

If your organization is hosting an egg hunt that you would like included in this list, please email the event details to [email protected].

ADAMS COUNTY

March 23 – 9am-12pm – Gettysburg at Fireman Pavillion at Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg – Free egg hunt for ages 0-12

March 23 – 11am – East Berlin Community Park, North Avenue, East Berlin – Free egg hunt for ages 0-12 – Rain date 3/30

March 23 – 12pm – McSherrystown Fish & Game, 1745 Storms Store Road, New Oxford – Free egg hunt for ages 10 and under – Rain or Shine

March 24 – 1-2pm – 5th Street Reading Easter Bunny Hop – Fun – Games – Food – Rain or Shine

March 24 – 11am – Walnut Street, Mohnton – Doggie benefit egg hunt

March 30 – 1-2pm – Daniel Boone Rod & Gun Club, 301 Dautrich Road, Reading – Egg hunt for ages 0-12 – $2 for non-members

March 30 – 10am-12pm – McSherrystown Senior Center Park, 201 South 3rd Street, McSherrystown – Free egg hunt

March 31 – 2pm – Littlestown Community Park, 151 Lakeview Drive, Littlestown – Free egg hunt for ages 10 and under

BERKS COUNTY

March 23 – 10am-12pm – Douglass Township Park, 1068 Douglass Drive – Free egg trail and Easter egg scramble

March 23 – 2-6pm – Pottstown Easter Fair and Egg Hunt – Free in the downtown area

March 24 – 11am – Kutztown Park, 44 East Main Street – Free egg hunt for all ages

March 27 – 4:30pm – Shiloh Hills Park, 303 Sage Drive, Sinking Spring – Free egg hunt for ages 0-10 and an egg hunt for children with mobility challengers or need sensory friendly accomodations

March 30 – 12:30pm – Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton – Raptor Egg Hunt for kids – Member and non-member admission required

March 30 – 1pm – Bally Community Park, 215 Main Street, Bally – Free egg hunt for ages 0-10

March 30 – 1pm – Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson Street, Oley – Free egg hunt

March 30 – 10am-11:30am – South Mountain YMCA, 201 Cushion Peak Road, Reinholds – Free egg hunt

March 31 – 10am – Riverview Christian Church, 3301 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Road, Reading – Free egg hunt

March 31 – 10:15am – Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church, 1 Carlisle Ave, Reading – Free egg hunt for ages 0-12

March 31 – 10am-12pm – Gouglersville Playground, 475 Mohns Hill Road, Reading – Free egg hunt

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

March 23 – 10am – Middlesex Township Park, 50 Beagle Club Road, Carlisle – Free egg hunt for ages 0-10

March 23 – 11-12pm – Plainfield Lions Club at West Pennsboro Township Park, 30 Park Road, Plainfield – Free egg hunt for children

March 23 – 10am – Lower Allen Township at Community Park, Lisburn Road – Free egg hunt 0-10

March 23 – 11am – Mechanicsburg Borough at Soldiers and Sailors Community Park, Memorial Park Drive – Free egg hunt for children

March 24 – 11am to 1pm – New Kingston Fire Company, 277 Locust Point Road, New Kingston – Egg hunt $5 for ages 0-3, $10 for ages 4 and up

March 30 – 3pm – Trinity Lutheran Chruch, 2000 Chestnut Hill Street, Camp Hill – free egg hunt ages 0- thru grade 4

March 30 – 10am-12pm – Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 South Spring Garden Street, Carlisle – Free egg hunt ages 0-5th grade

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Thru April 29 – AACA Museum, Museum Drive, Hershey – Indoor Easter Scavenger Hunt for kids 12 and under

March 23 – 9-11am – Whitaker Center, 222 Market Street, Harrisburg – Bunny Trail for children ages 3-17. $5

March 23 – 9-11am – Citizens Fire Company #1 of Highspire – Free egg hunt ages 0-12

March 23 – 10-11:30am – Susquehanna Valley Church, 6433 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg – Free egg hunt ages 0-11

March 23 – 12-4pm – National Civil War Museum, Lincoln Circle, Harrisburg. Free egg hunt for up to 15-years old

March 23 – 10am-2pm – Bunnypalooza Spring Fling, 5630 Devonshire Road, Harrisburg – Free bunny adoption event

March 23 – 10:30am – 12:30pm – Word of Grace Ministries, 3814 N. Progress Avenue, Harrisburg – Free egg hunt ages 0-12

March 23 – 10am – Paxton Lions Club at Saussaman Park, 600 N. Paxtang Avenue, Harrisburg – Free egg hunt for 10 years and under

March 30 – 10am – Hanoverdale Church, 577 Hershey Road, Hummelstown – Free egg hunt ages stroller thru 5th grade

March 30 – 11-12pm – West Hanover Township Huck Manor Park, 328 Walnut Street, Harrisburg – Free egg hunt ages 1-12

March 30 – 9:45am – Devonshire Church, 5630 Devonshire Road, Harrisburg – Free egg hunt for ages 2 thru 5th grade

March 30 – 10am – Lower Swatara Lions Club at Lions Clubhouse Shoppes Garden, 2 Theodore Ave, Middletown. Free egg hunt children 12 and under

March 30 – 11am – East Hanover Township Park, 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville – Free egg hunt

LANCASTER COUNTY

March 23 – 10am – Greater Elizabethtown Area Rec at Elizabethtown Community Park – Free egg hunt for age 0-12, $5 for ages 13 and up. Adult and Senior categories, as well

March 23 – 11am-3pm – Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster – Egg Hunt for Pups

March 23 – 11:30am – Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata – Free egg hunt – Rain or Shine

March 23 – 10am – Community Egg Hunt at Conlin Field at Culliton Park, 200 South Water Street, Lancaster. Free egg hunt for ages 1-10

March 23 – 10am – Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster – Egg Hunt at hockey field – Rain date 2pm Sunday 3/24

March 23 – 1pm – Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, West Lampeter Township – Free egg hunt for ages 1-12 – Rain or Shine

March 23 – 11am – Dove Westgate Church, 1755 West Main Street, Ephrata – Free egg hunt for age 0-6th grade – Rain or Shine

March 23 – 11am – Peace UCC Church, 37 East Swartzville Road, Denver – Free egg hunt

March 29 – Ephrata American Legion Post 429, 300 Cocalico Street, Ephrata – Cost by donation

March 30 – 1-3pm – Manheim Township at the Township Athletic Complex, 2883 Weaver Road, Lancaster – Free egg hunt for ages 0-8

March 30 – 1pm – Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Avenue, Terre Hill – Free egg hunt for ages 0-10 – At 8pm – $30 at door for Flashlight Egg Hunt for ages 11 and up

March 30 – 11am-2pm – Sixth Ward Park, corner of Ross and Hamilton Streets, Lancaster – Free egg hunt for ages 0-12

March 30 – 11am-2pm – Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 900 East King Street, Lancaster – Free egg hunt ages 0-13

March 30 – 9-10:30am – Lancaster Church of the Brethern, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Manheim – Egg matching game

March 30 – 10am-12pm – Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Road, West Cocalico Township – Free egg hunt for ages pre-K thru 5th grade

March 30 – 11am – Loyd Roland Memorial Park, 221 N. 11th Street, Akron – Lions Club free egg hunt for ages 0-9

March 30 – 1pm – Reamstown Memorial Park, East Church Street, Stevens – Lions Club free egg hunt for ages 0-12 – Rain or Shine

March 30 – 11am – East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine Street, East Petersburg – Lions Club free egg hunt

March 30 – 1pm – Tom Grater Park, Cloister Ave, Ephrata – Lions Club free egg hunt for ages 1-11

March 30 – 10:30am – Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak Street, Lititz – Lions Club free egg hunt and an egg hunt for special needs children

March 30 – 11am – Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 South Muddy Creek Road, Denver – Free egg hunt for ages 0-grade 5

LEBANON COUNTY

March 23 – 10am-12pm – Church of the Good Shepard, 1500 Quentin Road, Lebanon – Free egg hunt

March 23 – 10am-12:30pm – Myerstown Baptist Church, 59 North Ramona Road, Myerstown – Free egg hunt for ages 0-5th grade

March 23 – 12pm – Myerstown Community Pool, 501 South Railroad Street, Myerstown – Free egg hunt for ages 0-11

March 23 – 12pm – Quittie Creek Nature Park, Annville – Bunny Hop egg hunt

March 24 – 11am – South Hills Park, Klein Avenue, Lebanon – Free egg hunt

March 30 – 11am-1:30pm – Colemans Park, 1400 West Maple Street, Lebanon – Bunny Trail

March 30 – 12pm – Hilltop Playground, 802 N. 6th Street, Lebanon – Free egg hunt for children 0-12

March 30 – 1pm – Newmanstown Fire Company, 118 West Park Street, Newmanstown – Free egg hunt

March 30 – 1pm – Mount Airy Picnic Grove, Clay Township – Baron Stiegel Lions Club free egg hunt for ages 0-12

March 30 – 1pm – Elizabeth Township Park, Brickerville – Baron Stiegel Lions Club free egg hunt for ages 0-12

YORK COUNTY

March 22 – 4pm – Downtown Hanover sponsored by Second Annual Tree of Life – Eggs will be hiddeen in the 5-blocks around Hanover’s Center Square

March 23 – 10am-12pm – Animal Rescue Inc Doggie Egg Hunt at Marge Goodfellow Park, Playground Alley, New Freedom – $10 a dog

March 23 – 10am – New Life Presbyterian Church, 970 Cape Horn Road, York – Free egg hunt ages 0-10

March 23 – 9am – Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2185 Windsor Road, Windsor – Free egg hunt

March 23 – 9-11am – Spring Grove Parks and Recreation at the following times and locations – 9am – Farmers Field Park, 3074 Church Road, Thomasville – 10am – Little Creek Community Park, Route 116, Jackson Township – 11am – Spring Grove Thoman Field – Route 116 and Railroad Street – also Doggie Egg Hunt at this location at 11:15am

March 23 – 9am – Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 126 West Main Street, Dallastown – Free egg hunt ages 0-5th grade

March 23 – 10am – St.Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester – Free egg hunt ages 0-12

March 23 – 10am-12pm – Hayshire UCC, 100 Haybrook Drive, York – Free egg hunt ages 0-10

March 23 – 11:30am – Grace Church of Hanover, 55 Albright Dr, Hanover – Free egg hunt ages 0-10

March 23 – 10am – Penn Township Park, Hanover – Free egg hunt ages 0-10

March 23 – 10am – Arlington Evangelical Church, 585 Lombard Road, Red Lion – Free egg hunt ages 0-13

March 23 – 10:30am – Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock – Free egg hunt

March 23 – 3pm – Yorkshire Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York – Free egg hunt ages 0-12

March 23 – 11am – Wrightsville Community Egg Hunt, Riverfront Park – Free egg hunt ages 0-12

March 23 – 12pm – York Township Park Egg Hunt, 25 Oak Street, York – Tickets required for egg hunts

March 23 – 11am – Shrewsbury Lions at Charles Sweeney Park, Playground Avenue, Shrewsbury – Free egg hunt ages 0-12

March 23 – 10am – Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover – Free egg hunt for ages 1-12 – Rain or Shine

March 24 – 3pm – Guardians of the Veterans at Kreutz Creek VFW, Yorkana Road, Hellam Township – Free egg hunt for all children with autism or special needs

March 24 – 3pm – Thrive Church, 661 North Newberry Street, York – Free Egg Hunt for ages 0-5th grade

March 24 – 12-3pm – York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York – Purim Carnival – Family friendly events

March 29 – 5pm – Codorus State Park, 1699 Blooming Grove Road, Hanover – Free egg hunt for ages 0-10 at Pavilions 1 and 2

March 30 – 12-3pm – York City at Kiwanis Lake, Parkway Blvd & Pennsylvania Ave, York – Free egg hunt for ages 1-13

March 30 – 12-4pm – Dover Township Bunny Fest at Brookside Park, 4045 Fox Run Road, Dover – $5 per child for activities and egg hunt ages 0-13 – Egg Hunt for special needs, as well

March 30 – 11am-12:30pm – VFW Post 6771 at McCurdy’s Tree Farm, 127 Chestnut Hill Grove Road, Dillsburg – Free egg hunt for 0-10. Special needs egg hunt, as well

March 30 – 10am – Good News Free Will Baptist Church, 530 Locust Grove Road, York – Free egg hunt

March 30 – 10am-12pm – Uptown West York, 680 Town Center Drive, York – Free Egg Hunt

March 30 – 7-9:30am – Jefferson Fire Company, 31 Berlin Street, Spring Grove – Egg Hunt

March 30 – 9am – St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church, 3444 Sticks Road, Glen Rock – Egg Hunt

March 30 – 8:30-10am – Red Lion Rec Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 190 South Charles Street, Red Lion

March 31 – 10am – Believers in Christ Community Church, 37 Pennsylvania Avenue, York Haven – Free egg hunt after service