Halloween Happenings

Parades, Activities and Trick-or-Treat Nights from around Central PA:
ADAMS COUNTY
Biglerville Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Cumberland Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Gettysburg – Oct 21, 8am to 1pm – Trick or Treat Trail at Gettysburg Rec Center
Gettysburg – Oct 24, 7:15pm – Halloween Parade (rain date Oct 25)
Gettysburg – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Littlestown Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
McSherrystown Borough – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
New Oxford Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Oxford Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Camp Hill – Oct 23, 7:15pm – Halloween Parade
Camp Hill – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Carlisle – Oct 25, 7pm – Halloween Parade
Carlisle – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
East Pennsboro – Oct 18 – Halloween Parade
East Pennsboro Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Hampden Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Lemoyne – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Lower Allen Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Mechanicsburg Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Monroe Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Mt. Holly Springs – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
New Cumberland Borough – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
New Cumberland Downtown – Oct 28 12-2pm – Trick or Treat
Newville – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
North Newton Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Shippensburg – Oct 21, 7pm – Halloween Parade
Shippensburg – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Shirmanstown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Silver Spring Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
South Newton Township – Oct 13, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Upper Allen Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
West Pennsboro Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Wormleysburg – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Derry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat
East Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Elizabethville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Harrisburg City – Oct 31, 5:30-7:30pm – Trick or Treat
Hershey – Oct 18, 7pm – Halloween Parade
Hershey – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Highspire – Oct 22, 3-5pm – Trunk or Treat Highspire Memorial Park
Hummelstown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Londonderry Township, Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Lower Swatara Township, Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Lykens – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Middletown – Oct 28, 7pm – Halloween Parade
Middletown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Paxtang – Oct 24, 7pm – Halloween Parade
Penbrook – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Royalton – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
South Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat
Steelton – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Susquehanna Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Swatara Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
West Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
LANCASTER COUNTY
The Lancaster County Intermunicipal Committee’s Trick-or-Treat Policy recommended trick-or-treat date and time is October 31 from 6-8pm
Adamstown – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Adamstown YMCA)
Brickerville – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Brickerville United Lutheran Church)
Christiana – Oct 27, 6:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Newport Meadows)
Columbia – Oct 26, 7pm – Halloween Parade
Denver – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Denver Park)
Elizabethtown – Oct 29, 6pm – Halloween Parade
Ephrata – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (LCBC Church)
Ephrata – Oct 27, 5:30-7:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Bergstrasse Lutheran Church)
Ephrata – Oct 28, 5:45pm – Trunk or Treat (Ephrata Rec Center)
Gap – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Gap Fire Company)
Hempfield – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Hempfield Rec Center)
Lancaster – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences)
Lancaster – Oct 27, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Fritz Road Elementary School)
Lancaster – Oct 28, 11am – Halloween Parade (Grocery Outlet, 1915 Lincoln Highway East
Lancaster – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Lancaster Church of the Brethern)
Landisville – Oct 25, 6-7:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Wayside Presbyterian Church)
Lititz – Oct 28, 7pm – Halloween Parade
Lititz – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Lititz Moravian Church)
Lititz – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Lititz United Methodist Church)
Lititz – Oct 28, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Speedwell Heights BIC Church)
Lititz – Oct 28 – 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Faith United Methodist Church)
Little Britain – Oct 21, 3-5pm – Trunk or Treat (Little Britain Presbyterian Church in Peach Bottom)
Manheim – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (LCBC Church)
Manheim – Oct 28, 10am-12pm – Trunk or Treat (Salem United Methodist Church)
Manheim Township – Oct 28, 1-4pm – Halloween Carnival/Trunk or Treat (Overlook Activities Center on Golf Drive)
Mount Joy – Oct 29, 1-2pm – Trunk or Treat (Farmdale Elementary School)
Narvon – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Pine Grove Church)
Quarryville – Oct 26, 11:30am-1pm – Trunk or Treat (Newport Meadows)
Salisbury Township – Oct 21, 10:30am – Trunk or Treat (Salisbury Township Park in Gap)
YORK COUNTY
Carroll Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Codorus State Park – Oct 21, 6:30-9pm – Trick or Treat
Conewago Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Crossroads – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Dallastown – Oct 21, 5-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church)
Dallastown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Delta – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Dillsburg – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Dover – Oct 26, 5-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Dover Area High School)
Dover – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Dover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
East Hopewell – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
East Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
East Prospect – Oct 21, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Canadochly Elementary)
East Prospect – Oct 28, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Zion United Methodist Church)
Etters – Oct 21, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Paddletown St. Paul’s UMC)
Fawn Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Fairview Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Felton – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Franklintown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Franklin Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Glen Rock – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Glen Rock – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat Trail
Goldsboro – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Hallam Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Hanover – Oct 26, 7:30pm – Halloween Parade
Hanover – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Hanover – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Pleasant Hill Fire Company)
Hanover – Oct 28, 5:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Hanover Community Church)
Heidelberg Township – Oct 22, 4-6pm – Trick or Treat at Porters Fire Company
Hellam Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Hopewell Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Jackson Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Jacobus – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Jefferson – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Lewisberry – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Lower Windsor Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Manheim Township – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Mount Wolf – Oct 31, 5-7 – Grab and Glow – GAP Youth Center
Mount Wolf – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
New Freedom – Oct 22, 12-3pm – Trunk or Treat for Doggies – Marge Goodfellow Community Park
New Freedom – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
New Salem – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Newberry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
North Codorus Township Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
North York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Paradise Township Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Penn Township – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Red Lion – Oct 30, 7pm – Halloween Parade
Red Lion – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Seven Valleys – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Spring Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Shrewsbury – Oct 27, 5:30-7pm – Trunk or Treat (W.Dale Brougher YMCA)
Shrewsbury – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Spring Garden Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Spring Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Springettsbury Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Springfield Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Stewartstown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Warrington Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Wellsville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
West Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
West Manheim Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
West York – Oct 19, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (West York High School)
West York – Oct 22, 1pm – Trunk or Treat (West York Church of the Brethren)
West York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Windsor Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Wrightsville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
York – Oct 19, 6:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (York County SPCA)
York – Oct 20, 5:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (St Matthew Lutheran Church)
York – Oct 24, 6pm – Trunk or Treat (YMCA of the Roses)
York – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (York Catholic Middle and High School)
York – Oct 23, 5:30-7:30 – Trunk or Treat at City Hall
York – Oct 29, 2pm – Halloween Parade
York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
Yorkana – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
York Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat
If your community has a parade or activity to add to this list, please email [email protected].