Halloween Happenings

Posted on October 16, 2023

Parades, Activities and Trick-or-Treat Nights from around Central PA:

ADAMS COUNTY 

Biglerville Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Cumberland Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Gettysburg – Oct 21, 8am to 1pm – Trick or Treat Trail at Gettysburg Rec Center

Gettysburg – Oct 24, 7:15pm – Halloween Parade (rain date Oct 25) 

Gettysburg – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Littlestown Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

McSherrystown Borough – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

New Oxford Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Oxford Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

CUMBERLAND COUNTY 

Camp Hill – Oct 23, 7:15pm – Halloween Parade 

Camp Hill – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Carlisle – Oct 25, 7pm – Halloween Parade 

Carlisle – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

East Pennsboro – Oct 18 – Halloween Parade 

East Pennsboro Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Hampden Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Lemoyne – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Lower Allen Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Mechanicsburg Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Monroe Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Mt. Holly Springs – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

New Cumberland Borough – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

New Cumberland Downtown – Oct 28 12-2pm – Trick or Treat 

Newville – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

North Newton Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Shippensburg – Oct 21, 7pm – Halloween Parade 

Shippensburg – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Shirmanstown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Silver Spring Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

South Newton Township – Oct 13, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Upper Allen Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

West Pennsboro Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Wormleysburg – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

DAUPHIN COUNTY 

Derry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat 

East Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Elizabethville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Harrisburg City – Oct 31, 5:30-7:30pm – Trick or Treat 

Hershey – Oct 18, 7pm – Halloween Parade 

Hershey – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Highspire – Oct 22, 3-5pm – Trunk or Treat Highspire Memorial Park 

Hummelstown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Londonderry Township, Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Lower Swatara Township, Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Lykens – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Middletown – Oct 28, 7pm – Halloween Parade 

Middletown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Paxtang – Oct 24, 7pm – Halloween Parade 

Penbrook – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Royalton – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

South Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat 

Steelton – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Susquehanna Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Swatara Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

West Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

LANCASTER COUNTY 

The Lancaster County Intermunicipal Committee’s Trick-or-Treat Policy recommended trick-or-treat date and time is October 31 from 6-8pm 

Adamstown – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Adamstown YMCA) 

Brickerville – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Brickerville United Lutheran Church) 

Christiana – Oct 27, 6:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Newport Meadows) 

Columbia – Oct 26, 7pm – Halloween Parade 

Denver – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Denver Park) 

Elizabethtown – Oct 29, 6pm – Halloween Parade 

Ephrata – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (LCBC Church) 

Ephrata – Oct 27, 5:30-7:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Bergstrasse Lutheran Church) 

Ephrata – Oct 28, 5:45pm – Trunk or Treat (Ephrata Rec Center) 

Gap – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Gap Fire Company) 

Hempfield – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Hempfield Rec Center) 

Lancaster – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences) 

Lancaster – Oct 27, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Fritz Road Elementary School) 

Lancaster – Oct 28, 11am – Halloween Parade (Grocery Outlet, 1915 Lincoln Highway East 

Lancaster – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Lancaster Church of the Brethern) 

Landisville – Oct 25, 6-7:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Wayside Presbyterian Church) 

Lititz – Oct 28, 7pm – Halloween Parade 

Lititz – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Lititz Moravian Church) 

Lititz – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Lititz United Methodist Church) 

Lititz – Oct 28, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Speedwell Heights BIC Church) 

Lititz – Oct 28 – 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Faith United Methodist Church) 

Little Britain – Oct 21, 3-5pm – Trunk or Treat (Little Britain Presbyterian Church in Peach Bottom) 

Manheim – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (LCBC Church) 

Manheim – Oct 28, 10am-12pm – Trunk or Treat (Salem United Methodist Church) 

Manheim Township – Oct 28, 1-4pm – Halloween Carnival/Trunk or Treat (Overlook Activities Center on Golf Drive)

Mount Joy – Oct 29, 1-2pm – Trunk or Treat (Farmdale Elementary School) 

Narvon – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Pine Grove Church) 

Quarryville – Oct 26, 11:30am-1pm – Trunk or Treat (Newport Meadows) 

Salisbury Township – Oct 21, 10:30am – Trunk or Treat (Salisbury Township Park in Gap) 

YORK COUNTY 

Carroll Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Codorus State Park – Oct 21, 6:30-9pm – Trick or Treat 

Conewago Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Crossroads – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Dallastown – Oct 21, 5-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church) 

Dallastown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Delta – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Dillsburg – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Dover – Oct 26, 5-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Dover Area High School) 

Dover – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Dover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

East Hopewell – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

East Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

East Prospect – Oct 21, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Canadochly Elementary) 

East Prospect – Oct 28, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Zion United Methodist Church) 

Etters – Oct 21, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Paddletown St. Paul’s UMC) 

Fawn Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Fairview Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Felton – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Franklintown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Franklin Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Glen Rock – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Glen Rock – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat Trail  

Goldsboro – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Hallam Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Hanover – Oct 26, 7:30pm – Halloween Parade 

Hanover – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Hanover – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Pleasant Hill Fire Company) 

Hanover – Oct 28, 5:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Hanover Community Church) 

Heidelberg Township – Oct 22, 4-6pm – Trick or Treat at Porters Fire Company 

Hellam Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Hopewell Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Jackson Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Jacobus – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Jefferson – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Lewisberry – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Lower Windsor Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Manheim Township – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Mount Wolf – Oct 31, 5-7 – Grab and Glow – GAP Youth Center 

Mount Wolf – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

New Freedom – Oct 22, 12-3pm – Trunk or Treat for Doggies – Marge Goodfellow Community Park 

New Freedom – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

New Salem – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Newberry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

North Codorus Township Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

North York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Paradise Township Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Penn Township – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Red Lion – Oct 30, 7pm – Halloween Parade 

Red Lion – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Seven Valleys – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Spring Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Shrewsbury – Oct 27, 5:30-7pm – Trunk or Treat (W.Dale Brougher YMCA) 

Shrewsbury – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Spring Garden Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Spring Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Springettsbury Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Springfield Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Stewartstown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Warrington Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Wellsville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

West Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

West Manheim Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

West York – Oct 19, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (West York High School) 

West York – Oct 22, 1pm – Trunk or Treat (West York Church of the Brethren) 

West York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Windsor Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Wrightsville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

York – Oct 19, 6:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (York County SPCA) 

York – Oct 20, 5:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (St Matthew Lutheran Church) 

York – Oct 24, 6pm – Trunk or Treat (YMCA of the Roses) 

York – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (York Catholic Middle and High School) 

York – Oct 23, 5:30-7:30 – Trunk or Treat at City Hall 

York – Oct 29, 2pm – Halloween Parade 

York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

Yorkana – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

York Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat 

If your community has a parade or activity to add to this list, please email [email protected].