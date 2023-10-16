Halloween Happenings

Parades, Activities and Trick-or-Treat Nights from around Central PA:

ADAMS COUNTY

Biglerville Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Cumberland Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Gettysburg – Oct 21, 8am to 1pm – Trick or Treat Trail at Gettysburg Rec Center

Gettysburg – Oct 24, 7:15pm – Halloween Parade (rain date Oct 25)

Gettysburg – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Littlestown Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

McSherrystown Borough – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

New Oxford Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Oxford Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill – Oct 23, 7:15pm – Halloween Parade

Camp Hill – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Carlisle – Oct 25, 7pm – Halloween Parade

Carlisle – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

East Pennsboro – Oct 18 – Halloween Parade

East Pennsboro Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Hampden Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Lemoyne – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Lower Allen Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Mechanicsburg Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Monroe Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Mt. Holly Springs – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

New Cumberland Borough – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

New Cumberland Downtown – Oct 28 12-2pm – Trick or Treat

Newville – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

North Newton Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Shippensburg – Oct 21, 7pm – Halloween Parade

Shippensburg – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Shirmanstown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Silver Spring Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

South Newton Township – Oct 13, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Upper Allen Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

West Pennsboro Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Wormleysburg – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Derry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

East Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Elizabethville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Harrisburg City – Oct 31, 5:30-7:30pm – Trick or Treat

Hershey – Oct 18, 7pm – Halloween Parade

Hershey – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Highspire – Oct 22, 3-5pm – Trunk or Treat Highspire Memorial Park

Hummelstown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Londonderry Township, Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Lower Swatara Township, Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Lykens – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Middletown – Oct 28, 7pm – Halloween Parade

Middletown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Paxtang – Oct 24, 7pm – Halloween Parade

Penbrook – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Royalton – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

South Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Steelton – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Susquehanna Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Swatara Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

West Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

LANCASTER COUNTY

The Lancaster County Intermunicipal Committee’s Trick-or-Treat Policy recommended trick-or-treat date and time is October 31 from 6-8pm

Adamstown – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Adamstown YMCA)

Brickerville – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Brickerville United Lutheran Church)

Christiana – Oct 27, 6:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Newport Meadows)

Columbia – Oct 26, 7pm – Halloween Parade

Denver – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Denver Park)

Elizabethtown – Oct 29, 6pm – Halloween Parade

Ephrata – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (LCBC Church)

Ephrata – Oct 27, 5:30-7:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Bergstrasse Lutheran Church)

Ephrata – Oct 28, 5:45pm – Trunk or Treat (Ephrata Rec Center)

Gap – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Gap Fire Company)

Hempfield – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Hempfield Rec Center)

Lancaster – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences)

Lancaster – Oct 27, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Fritz Road Elementary School)

Lancaster – Oct 28, 11am – Halloween Parade (Grocery Outlet, 1915 Lincoln Highway East

Lancaster – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Lancaster Church of the Brethern)

Landisville – Oct 25, 6-7:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Wayside Presbyterian Church)

Lititz – Oct 28, 7pm – Halloween Parade

Lititz – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Lititz Moravian Church)

Lititz – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Lititz United Methodist Church)

Lititz – Oct 28, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Speedwell Heights BIC Church)

Lititz – Oct 28 – 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Faith United Methodist Church)

Little Britain – Oct 21, 3-5pm – Trunk or Treat (Little Britain Presbyterian Church in Peach Bottom)

Manheim – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (LCBC Church)

Manheim – Oct 28, 10am-12pm – Trunk or Treat (Salem United Methodist Church)

Manheim Township – Oct 28, 1-4pm – Halloween Carnival/Trunk or Treat (Overlook Activities Center on Golf Drive)

Mount Joy – Oct 29, 1-2pm – Trunk or Treat (Farmdale Elementary School)

Narvon – Oct 28, 4-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Pine Grove Church)

Quarryville – Oct 26, 11:30am-1pm – Trunk or Treat (Newport Meadows)

Salisbury Township – Oct 21, 10:30am – Trunk or Treat (Salisbury Township Park in Gap)

YORK COUNTY

Carroll Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Codorus State Park – Oct 21, 6:30-9pm – Trick or Treat

Conewago Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Crossroads – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Dallastown – Oct 21, 5-6pm – Trunk or Treat (Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church)

Dallastown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Delta – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Dillsburg – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Dover – Oct 26, 5-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Dover Area High School)

Dover – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Dover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

East Hopewell – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

East Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

East Prospect – Oct 21, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Canadochly Elementary)

East Prospect – Oct 28, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Zion United Methodist Church)

Etters – Oct 21, 5-7pm – Trunk or Treat (Paddletown St. Paul’s UMC)

Fawn Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Fairview Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Felton – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Franklintown – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Franklin Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Glen Rock – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Glen Rock – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat Trail

Goldsboro – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Hallam Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Hanover – Oct 26, 7:30pm – Halloween Parade

Hanover – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Hanover – Oct 28, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (Pleasant Hill Fire Company)

Hanover – Oct 28, 5:30pm – Trunk or Treat (Hanover Community Church)

Heidelberg Township – Oct 22, 4-6pm – Trick or Treat at Porters Fire Company

Hellam Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Hopewell Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Jackson Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Jacobus – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Jefferson – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Lewisberry – Oct 26, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Lower Windsor Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Manheim Township – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Mount Wolf – Oct 31, 5-7 – Grab and Glow – GAP Youth Center

Mount Wolf – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

New Freedom – Oct 22, 12-3pm – Trunk or Treat for Doggies – Marge Goodfellow Community Park

New Freedom – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

New Salem – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Newberry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

North Codorus Township Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

North York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Paradise Township Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Penn Township – Oct 24, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Red Lion – Oct 30, 7pm – Halloween Parade

Red Lion – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Seven Valleys – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Spring Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Shrewsbury – Oct 27, 5:30-7pm – Trunk or Treat (W.Dale Brougher YMCA)

Shrewsbury – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Spring Garden Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Spring Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Springettsbury Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Springfield Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Stewartstown – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Warrington Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Wellsville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

West Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

West Manheim Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

West York – Oct 19, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (West York High School)

West York – Oct 22, 1pm – Trunk or Treat (West York Church of the Brethren)

West York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Windsor Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Wrightsville – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

York – Oct 19, 6:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (York County SPCA)

York – Oct 20, 5:30-8pm – Trunk or Treat (St Matthew Lutheran Church)

York – Oct 24, 6pm – Trunk or Treat (YMCA of the Roses)

York – Oct 25, 6-8pm – Trunk or Treat (York Catholic Middle and High School)

York – Oct 23, 5:30-7:30 – Trunk or Treat at City Hall

York – Oct 29, 2pm – Halloween Parade

York – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

Yorkana – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

York Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm – Trick or Treat

If your community has a parade or activity to add to this list, please email [email protected].