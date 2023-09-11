The Giant Gas & Groceries Giveaway on NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA

The Giant Gas & Groceries Giveaway on WSBA

begins Monday, September 18th as we celebrate the

100th Year Anniversary of GIANT Food Stores!

Listen to the WSBA Morning News with Gary Sutton each weekday to find out that day’s winning hour. Then, listen for the Giant Gas & Groceries keyword during the winning hour.

When you hear the keyword, text it to 717-901-5427 and you could win a $500 gift card to Giant Food Stores. Every Thursday, we’ll double the prize to a $1,000 gift card to Giant Food Stores.

Contest Rules