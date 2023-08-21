Your Home for the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Football on WSBA
NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is York’s home for Ravens Football for the 2023 season. Hear each game called by the voice of the Ravens – Gerry Sandusky.
2023 Schedule:
Sunday, Sept. 10 – 1:00pm – vs. Houston
Sunday, Sept. 17 – 1:00pm – at Cincinnati
Sunday, Sept. 24 – 1:00pm – vs. Indianapolis
Sunday, Oct. 1 – 1:00pm – at Cleveland
Sunday, Oct. 8 – 1:00pm – at Pittsburgh
Sunday, Oct. 15 – 9:30am – at Tennessee (in London)
Sunday, Oct. 22 – 1:00pm – vs. Detroit
Sunday, Oct. 29 – 4:25pm – at Arizona
Sunday, Nov. 5 – 1:00pm – vs. Seattle
Sunday, Nov. 12 – 1:00pm – vs. Cleveland
Thursday, Nov. 16 – 8:15pm – vs. Cincinnati
Sunday, Nov. 26 – 8:20pm – at L.A. Chargers
Sunday, Dec. 10 – 1:00pm – vs. L.A. Rams
Sunday, Dec 17 – 8:20pm – at Jacksonville
Monday, Dec. 25 – 8:15pm – at San Francisco
Sunday, Dec. 31 – 1:00pm – vs. Miami
Sunday, Jan. 7 – Time TBD – vs. Pittsburgh
Coverage begins approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WSBA. Game times are subject to change according to NFL flex scheduling rules.
