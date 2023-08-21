Your Home for the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Football on WSBA

NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is York’s home for Ravens Football for the 2023 season. Hear each game called by the voice of the Ravens – Gerry Sandusky.

2023 Schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 10 – 1:00pm – vs. Houston

Sunday, Sept. 17 – 1:00pm – at Cincinnati

Sunday, Sept. 24 – 1:00pm – vs. Indianapolis

Sunday, Oct. 1 – 1:00pm – at Cleveland

Sunday, Oct. 8 – 1:00pm – at Pittsburgh

Sunday, Oct. 15 – 9:30am – at Tennessee (in London)

Sunday, Oct. 22 – 1:00pm – vs. Detroit

Sunday, Oct. 29 – 4:25pm – at Arizona

Sunday, Nov. 5 – 1:00pm – vs. Seattle

Sunday, Nov. 12 – 1:00pm – vs. Cleveland

Thursday, Nov. 16 – 8:15pm – vs. Cincinnati

Sunday, Nov. 26 – 8:20pm – at L.A. Chargers

Sunday, Dec. 10 – 1:00pm – vs. L.A. Rams

Sunday, Dec 17 – 8:20pm – at Jacksonville

Monday, Dec. 25 – 8:15pm – at San Francisco

Sunday, Dec. 31 – 1:00pm – vs. Miami

Sunday, Jan. 7 – Time TBD – vs. Pittsburgh

Coverage begins approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WSBA. Game times are subject to change according to NFL flex scheduling rules.

Baltimore Raven’s Football on WSBA is sponsored by: