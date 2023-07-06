Fallfest Country Music Festival on October 8th at Overlook Park in Lancaster

FALLFEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL
sponsored by RUTTER’S, PLANET FITNESS, DONEGAL INSURANCE GROUP & DIXIE LAND ENERGY
Fallfest 2023 will be Sunday, October 8, 2023
at Overlook Community Campus
605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster, PA
Tickets are on sale now starting at just $20 each, plus fees.
Children 5 & under get in free. The show starts just after 11am. Parking areas open at 7am and Gates to the field open at 8am.
Join us for a great day of country music starring:
DUSTIN LYNCH
JOE NICHOLS
MORGAN EVANS
MACKENZIE PORTER
BEN GALLAHER
GILLIAN SMITH
For more information visit FallfestConcert.com.