Local Independence Day Fireworks

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

EAST PETERSBURG – Community Park. 5:30pm – Music and food trucks. 8:30pm – Movie “Super Mario Brothers.” 10:15pm – Fireworks.

MILLERSBURG – Riverfront Park. 5pm – Events. After dark – Fireworks.

SHREWSBURY – Charles Sweeney Memorial Park. Last day of Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival. 10:00pm Fireworks.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

BUCK MOTORSPORTS PARK – Quarryville. Admission required.

CLIPPER MAGAZINE STADIUM – Lancaster. Free Fireworks slated for 9:30pm along with activities.

MARIETTA – Community Bible Church, Anderson Ferry Road. 5pm – Food trucks and kids’ activities. 9:15pm – Fireworks.

MOUNTVILLE – Froelich Park. Fireworks begin at dusk.

READING FIGHTIN PHILS – Admission required for game. Fireworks following the baseball game.

STEWARTSTOWN – Hopewell Area Rec & Parks. 4:30pm – Kids’ activities/food trucks. 6:30pm – Music performances. 9:30pm – Fireworks.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

LONG’S PARK – Lancaster. 7:30pm – U.S.Army Band performance.

READING FIGHTIN PHILS – Admission required for game. Fireworks following the baseball game.

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP – Township Park. 7pm – Concert at the ampitheater. 9:15pm – Fireworks.

WRIGHTSVILLE – John Wright Building. 6:30pm – Activities. 9:30pm – Fireworks.

MONDAY, JULY 3

BOYERTOWN – Boyertown Community Park. 9:45pm to end Boyertown Fun Days.

DOVER TOWNSHIP – Eagle View Park. Fireworks begin at dusk.

LINGLESTOWN/LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Koons Park. 5pm – Events and food trucks. 9pm – Fireworks.

READING FIGHTIN PHILS – Admission required for game. Fireworks following the baseball game.

RED LION – Fairmount Park. 9pm – Fireworks.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

CARROLL VALLEY – Liberty Mountain. 9:45pm – Fireworks.

CHAMBERSBURG – Memorial Park. 4pm – Activities/food trucks/games. 9:30pm – Fireworks.

CLIPPER MAGAZINE STADIUM – Lancaster. Admission to game required. Fireworks after the baseball game.

GETTYSBURG – Gettysburg Area Recreation Park. 4pm – Activities/food trucks/music. 9:30pm – Fireworks.

ELIZABETHTOWN – Star Barn at Stone Gable Estates. Admission of $35 to $50 per carload required. 9pm Fireworks.

HANOVER – Eisenhower Drive behind the Lowe’s. 9:30pm – Fireworks.

HARRISBURG – Riverfront Park. Free street parking. 1pm – Food trucks/live music/kids’ activities. 9:15pm – Fireworks.

HERSHEY – Hersheypark. Admission to park required. 9:45pm – Fireworks.

JACOBUS – Jacobus Park. 10am – Live music performances. Fireworks begin at dusk.

LEBANON – Coleman Memorial Park. 9pm – Fireworks.

LITITZ – Lititz Springs Park. Hometown Fourth of July Celebration is July 3 & 4. Tickets required for admission to park. Fireworks are scheduled for July 4th.

NEW HOLLAND – Community Park. 7pm – New Holland Concert Band. Fireworks after concert.

READING – EnerSys Corporation Grounds. Free, but ticket required for admission to grounds. 6:30pm – Gates open. 8:00pm – Concert by Reading Symphony Orchestra. Fireworks begin at dusk.

YORK – WellSpan Park. 8:30pm – Free concert. 9:30pm – Fireworks.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

NEW FREEDOM – Marge Goodfellow Park. 10:30pm – Fireworks to end the New Freedom Lions Club Carnival.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

SHILLINGTON – Governor Mifflin Community Days at Gov. Mifflin Intermediate School. Fireworks at 10pm.

Is your community having an Independence Day fireworks display you would like added to our list? Let us know! Send the details to [email protected]