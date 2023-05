The Giant Gas & Groceries Giveaway on WSBA begins Monday, May 15th.

Listen to the WSBA Morning News with Gary Sutton at 7:35am each weekday to find out that day’s winning hour. Then, listen for the Giant Gas & Groceries keyword during the winning hour.

When you hear the keyword, text it to 717-901-5427 and you could win a $500 gift card to Giant Food Stores. Every Thursday, we’ll double the prize to a $1,000 gift card to Giant Food Stores.