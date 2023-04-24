CUMULUS MEDIA YORK has an immediate opening for a full time Sales Assistant for our York-Lancaster, PA station cluster (working at the Harrisburg office address above). The Sales Assistant is an integral part of a radio advertising sales team and provides administrative support to the Sales Reps, Sales Managers and Market Manager. The ideal candidate will be dependable, a fast learner, hardworking and can balance multiple deadline and detail-oriented projects while maintaining a great attitude and sense of humor in a fast-paced work environment. If this sounds like you, and you are looking for a great opportunity to learn the sales side of the radio broadcasting industry, read on.

Who We Are:

Our local stations in the York-Lancaster, PA area include I-105 WIOV (Country), 96.1 SOX (Classic Hits)

WARM 103.3 (AC) and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (talk). C-SUITE is our portfolio of Digital Advertising Products for Local Businesses.

Key Responsibilities:

Primary role is acting as a liaison between our sales team, our clients and our other inter-company departments

Organize and input both new and revised orders; assist in creating sales proposals, digital campaigns; and provide customer care to help eliminate problems, and grow our business

Assists Account Executives with orders and traffic (commercial production & scheduling) as needed

Prepares and assembles reports and presentations

Provide research materials using Tapscan, Media Monitors, Scarborough, etc.

Keep sales materials/ media kits up to date

Backup for Account Executives as needed to input traffic instructions into vCreative

Receptionist duties at Front Desk answering phones and greeting guests

Attend National promotions as needed

Answers telephones, type correspondence and schedules appointments

Maintains account lists, mailing lists and employee lists

Provide support to clients by providing documents, forms and other paperwork to ensure seamless execution of client media buys

Assist Traffic Managers by gathering copy and traffic and working to solve clearance issues

Works on highly time sensitive projects, adhering to deadlines

Manages multiple project requests simultaneously with quick turnaround time

Responsible for entering National orders and commercial copy

Additional duties as designated by the General Sales Manager, Market Manager or Business

Manager related to sales or administrative functions

Notarize invoices for co-op purposes

Track and organize market credit card purchases, EEO outreach, interviews and trade logs

Manage the Promotions Part-Time Assistants

Manage Promotional Events and Remote Broadcasts

Manage Promotion Vehicles, Promotion Equipment and Gear

Additional duties as designated by the Company

Requirements & Qualifications:

Attention to Detail is a MUST

1-3 Years of experience in sales, marketing, advertising and/or promotions preferred

Extensive computer skills including but not limited to extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, image manipulation, social media and the ability to adapt to proprietary computer systems

Background in radio station continuity or sales helpful

Self-starter that is detail oriented, organized, and must be excellent at written and oral communication and possess strong multitasking skills

Dependable with a strong work ethic and possess a team player attitude

Aptitude to make decisions and work independently without immediate direction or supervision

Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels

All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by date of hire, subject to legally-mandated accommodations

What We Offer:

Competitive pay

Professional growth and career path

Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage

401K with company match to plan for the long-term

Paid Vacation & Holidays

For immediate consideration, please visit https://cumulusmedia.jobs.net/

For more information about CUMULUS MEDIA, visit our website at: https://www.cumulusmedia.com/

CUMULUS MEDIA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).