CUMULUS MEDIA YORK has an immediate opening for a full time Sales Assistant for our York-Lancaster, PA station cluster (working at the Harrisburg office address above). The Sales Assistant is an integral part of a radio advertising sales team and provides administrative support to the Sales Reps, Sales Managers and Market Manager. The ideal candidate will be dependable, a fast learner, hardworking and can balance multiple deadline and detail-oriented projects while maintaining a great attitude and sense of humor in a fast-paced work environment. If this sounds like you, and you are looking for a great opportunity to learn the sales side of the radio broadcasting industry, read on.
Who We Are:
Our local stations in the York-Lancaster, PA area include I-105 WIOV (Country), 96.1 SOX (Classic Hits)
WARM 103.3 (AC) and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (talk). C-SUITE is our portfolio of Digital Advertising Products for Local Businesses.
Key Responsibilities:
- Primary role is acting as a liaison between our sales team, our clients and our other inter-company departments
- Organize and input both new and revised orders; assist in creating sales proposals, digital campaigns; and provide customer care to help eliminate problems, and grow our business
- Assists Account Executives with orders and traffic (commercial production & scheduling) as needed
- Prepares and assembles reports and presentations
- Provide research materials using Tapscan, Media Monitors, Scarborough, etc.
- Keep sales materials/ media kits up to date
- Backup for Account Executives as needed to input traffic instructions into vCreative
- Receptionist duties at Front Desk answering phones and greeting guests
- Attend National promotions as needed
- Answers telephones, type correspondence and schedules appointments
- Maintains account lists, mailing lists and employee lists
- Provide support to clients by providing documents, forms and other paperwork to ensure seamless execution of client media buys
- Assist Traffic Managers by gathering copy and traffic and working to solve clearance issues
- Works on highly time sensitive projects, adhering to deadlines
- Manages multiple project requests simultaneously with quick turnaround time
- Responsible for entering National orders and commercial copy
- Additional duties as designated by the General Sales Manager, Market Manager or Business
- Manager related to sales or administrative functions
- Notarize invoices for co-op purposes
- Track and organize market credit card purchases, EEO outreach, interviews and trade logs
- Manage the Promotions Part-Time Assistants
- Manage Promotional Events and Remote Broadcasts
- Manage Promotion Vehicles, Promotion Equipment and Gear
- Additional duties as designated by the Company
Requirements & Qualifications:
- Attention to Detail is a MUST
- 1-3 Years of experience in sales, marketing, advertising and/or promotions preferred
- Extensive computer skills including but not limited to extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, image manipulation, social media and the ability to adapt to proprietary computer systems
- Background in radio station continuity or sales helpful
- Self-starter that is detail oriented, organized, and must be excellent at written and oral communication and possess strong multitasking skills
- Dependable with a strong work ethic and possess a team player attitude
- Aptitude to make decisions and work independently without immediate direction or supervision
- Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels
- All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by date of hire, subject to legally-mandated accommodations
What We Offer:
- Competitive pay
- Professional growth and career path
- Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions
- Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage
- 401K with company match to plan for the long-term
- Paid Vacation & Holidays
