Give Local York: Support Local Non-Profits on May 4th-5th

In 2022, Give Local York made history by raising $4.17 MILLION for more than 290 nonprofits in our community.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 4 to Friday, May 5th as Give Local York returns and we work together to make this the biggest day of giving in York County history!

WSBA is proud to be a media partner for the big event to bring in donations and raise awareness for so many of York County’s great non-profits. You can learn more about participating non-profits and see how you can get involved at www.givelocalyork.org.

Throughout the month of April, we will spotlight some of the non-profits participating in Give Local York. Listen for an interview with a different non-profit each day on the WSBA Morning News with Gary Sutton:



Monday, April 3rd – York County Bar Foundation

Tuesday, April 4th – Easterseals

Wednesday, April 5th – PennMar Irish Festival

Thursday, April 6th – What the Food Trucks

Friday, April 7th – Ruins Hall



Monday, April 10th – The Grotto

Tuesday, April 11th – Leadership York

Wednesday, April 12th – York City Special Events

Thursday, April 13th – TAFE

Friday, April 14th – Heavenly Paws Shelter



Monday, April 17th – East Berlin Community Singers

Tuesday, April 18th – York Fresh Food Farms

Wednesday, April 19th – Christopher Columbus Scholarship Fund

Thursday, April 20th – Susquehanna National Heritage Area

Friday, April 21st – Pal’s Park



Monday, April 24th – Red Land Community Library

Tuesday, April 25th – Junior League of York

Wednesday, April 26th – York Youth Symphony Orchestra

Thursday, April 27th – Rainbow Rose Center

Friday, April 28th – Friends of Guthrie Memorial Library