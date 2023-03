Local Easter Egg Hunts

Find a Local Egg Hunt or Easter Event near you in Central PA. The list below is alphabetical by county.

If your organization is hosting an egg hunt that you would like included in this list, please email the event details to lee.jacoby@cumulus.com.

ADAMS COUNTY

April 1 from 1-3pm – Township of Hampton Soccer Fields – ages 10 & under

April 1 at 11am – East Berlin Community Park – various age groups

April 8 from 12-2pm – Gettysburg Rec Park

April 8 from 10am to 1pm – Hollabaugh Bros

April 8 at 12pm – Salem Guldens Church, Gettysburg

April 9 from 10am to 12pm – Freedom Valley Church

BERKS COUNTY

April 1 at 11am – Wyomissing Hills Memorial Park – ages 0-12

April 2 at 12pm – Mohnton Borough Hall – Dog Easter Egg Hunt

April 2 at 10am – Mosaic Kids Ministry

April 8 – Grove of Oakies Social Club

April 8 – Exeter Township Parks and Rec – ages 0-12

April 9 at 12pm – Daniel Boone Rod and Gun Club – ages 0-13

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

March 25 at 11am – New Kingston Fire Company – ages 3-11 and 12 and up

April 1 at 10am – Middlesex Township Park – ages 1-10

April 8 from 10am-12pm – Carlisle UMC – all ages

April 8 from 11am to 2pm – New Cumberland Borough Park – ages 1-8

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Daily thru April 30 – AACA Museum in Hershey – ages 0-12

March 25 9:30am to 11:30am – Whitaker Center – ages 0-18

March 25 from 12pm to 3:30pm – Lifepoint Church

April 1 from 1-4pm – Steelton-Highspire High School

April 1 from 10am to 11:30am – Susquehanna Valley Church – age specific hunts

April 1 at 11am – Word of Grace Ministries

April 1 from 2 to 4pm – Ecumenical Retirement Community

April 1 at 10am – Devonshire Church

April 1 at 10am – Saussaman Park

April 1 from noon to 5pm – Sunshine Park, Harrisburg

April 1 at 9am – West Pennsboro Township Park

April 8 at 10am – Lions Clubhouse, Middletown – ages 0-12

LANCASTER COUNTY

March 31 at 7pm – SECA Center Grounds, Quarryville – Flashlight Egg Hunt ages 11-15

April 1 at 9am – Hope Church Fellowship Hall, Ephrata – ages 2-10

April 1 at 10am – Lampeter United Methodist Church – ages 1-12

April 1 from 1-3pm – Manheim Township Athletic Complex – various age groups

April 1 at 10am – Elizabethtown Fairgrounds – kids, adult and senior hunts

April 1 at 10am – Lancaster Center City YMCA – Poor based egg hunt

April 1 at 1pm – East Cocalico Church, Reamstown

April 2 at 9am – Lampeter-Strasberg YMCA – Pool egg hunt

April 7 at 5:30pm – American Legion Post #429, Ephrata – ages 2-12

April 7 at 3pm – Hopeland Community Park, Lititz

April 8 at 11am – Highpoint Community Church, Ephrata – ages 2-12

April 8 at 9am – Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, Willow Street – ages 1-12

April 8 at 9am – Lancaster Church of the Brethren, Manheim Township

April 8 at 10:30am – Bonfield Elementary School, Lititz – 0-10

April 8 from 10-11am – South Mountain YMCA, Reinholds

April 8 from 12pm to 3pm – Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

April 8 from 12pm to 2:30pm – Terre Hill Park – ages 0-10

April 8 at 1pm – Woodridge Swim Club, Lititz – ages 0-12

April 8 at 10am – East Petersburg Community Park – ages 0-10

York County

March 25 at 1pm – West York Church of the Brethren

March 25 at 10am – PennCares Hanover Office

April 1 from 10am to 12pm – Marge Goodfellow Park, New Freedom – Doggie Egg Hunt

April 1 from 1-4pm – Kiwanis Lake, York –ages 1-13

April 1 at 9:30am – Hayshire UCC, York

April 2 at 12pm – Manheim Adventure Park

April 7 at 8:30pm – Brookside Park, Dover – Adult flashlight egg hunt

April 8 at 10am – Faith Bible Fellowship Church of York

April 8 from 1-2:30pm – Cousler Park, Manchester Township

April 8 from 1-5pm – Brookside Park, Dover

April 8 – Flinchbaugh’s Orchard, Hallam – Easter apple hunt

April 8 at 11am – McCurdy’s Tree Farm, Dillsburg