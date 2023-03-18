2023 Half Price Golf Card – On Sale April 1st

2023 HALF PRICE GOLF CARD
– Driven by Lancaster County Motors Subaru –
Golf card will go on sale Friday, April 1st
There is one card available that includes one round of golf with a cart at each participating course. The best part is there are NO RESTRICTIONS and you can PLAY ANYTIME, including weekends!
Quantities are limited. Be sure to get yours while they last.
Central PA Golf Card
includes 18 holes at all 5 area courses:
A $254 value for just $127
ON SALE APRIL 1, 2023 at 12AM on:
SweetDeals.com
Purchase Agreement:
- Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days
- All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events
- Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash
- Sweet Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments
Restrictions:
- Valid for (1) 18-hole round of golf with cart at each participating course
- Tee times required in advance
- Not valid for league or tournament play
- Not valid with other discounts/promotions
- No cash/credit back on unused amount if used for a lower-priced tee time
- Value based upon 2022 pricing
- Golf Card(s) will expire 6 months from date of purchase