Baltimore Orioles Baseball on WSBA

The Susquehanna Valley’s Radio Home for Baltimore Orioles Baseball!

Orioles Baseball is back on WSBA. You can follow the O’s all season on WSBA. Coverage begins approximately 30 minutes before first pitch.

WSBA will broadcast the following Spring Training games:

Sunday, March 12th vs. Boston at 1pm

Sunday, March 19th vs. Pittsburgh at 1pm

Sunday, March 26th vs. Philadelphia at 1pm

Note: only selected weekday afternoon games will air on WSBA. Broadcast schedule subject to change.

Orioles Full Schedule:

<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>