Posted on February 1, 2023

When Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's record with his 715th home run in April 1974, announcer Vin Scully let the crowd roar for a minute and a half, and then he said, "What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us." We salute the late baseball legend Hank Aaron during Black History Month.

Stacey Abrams

You already know a lot about Georgia's Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost her bid for Governor and founded Fair Fight Action, a voting rights nonprofit organization that is building voter protection teams in 20 states. She is credited with boosting voter registration and getting out the vote. But did you know that as "Selena Montgomery," she has sold over 100,000 copies of her romance novels?! We salute voting rights activist and author Stacey Abrams during Black History Month.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman portrayed some of the big screen's most indelible characters, both real and fictional, including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and Black Panther. His final two roles were in current films: Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He kept his cancer diagnosis secret, so it was a shock when he left us in August 2020. During Black History Month, we salute Chadwick Boseman, a leading man who will never be forgotten.

Misty Copeland

When she was 12, Misty Copeland was living with her family in a California motel. One of her school teachers suggested she study ballet, and after just four years of lessons, she joined the American Ballet Theatre in New York. She was the ABT's only black student. Twelve years later, Misty was acclaimed for starring in the lead title role in Stravinsky's Firebird. We salute Misty Copeland, a prima ballerina and a role model for young girls everywhere, during Black History Month.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris was the first Black woman elected Attorney General of California. Then she was the first Black woman elected to be a Senator from the Golden State, and only the second Black woman in the history of the Senate. Now she is the first Black and Asian-American woman to be elected Vice President of the United States. Harris grew up believing in the promise of America and making that promise come true for everyone. We salute Kamala Harris, the highest-elected woman in the entire history of our great nation.

Mae Jemison

At age 10, Mae Jemison was inspired by Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek to travel to the final frontier. Once Sally Ride became the first female astronaut, Jemison applied to NASA. As a member of the crew of Endeavor in 1992, she was the first African-American woman to go into space. And each time she communicated with mission control, she said, "Hailing frequencies open." During Black History Month, we salute Mae Jemison for boldly going.

Colin Kaepernick

Football quarterback Colin Kaepernick started a national movement in 2016 when he kneeled during the playing of the U.S. national anthem as a protest against racial injustice, police brutality and systematic oppression. Two years later, he personally donated one million dollars to 37 different organizations fighting for justice. We salute Colin Kaepernick, a man of conscience, during Black History Month.

Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

Inspired by his faith and the teachings of Gandhi, the Rev. Martin Luther King became the leading voice in America for nonviolent change. When a quarter of a million people marched on Washington D.C. in the summer of 1963, King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech, one of the most celebrated writings in U.S. history. One year later, the 35-year-old civil rights leader became the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. At the ceremony in Oslo, he proclaimed, "I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant." MLK changed the course of history and is the only American who has not held the office of President to have his birthday celebrated as a national holiday. We salute preeminent civil rights leader Martin Luther King during Black History Month.

Shonda Rimes

Shonda Rimes is one of the most prolific producers working in television today. Her string of hit shows began in 2005 with the medical drama Grey's Anatomy. She was the executive producer of Private Practice, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, and more. Her latest hit is the Netflix series Bridgerton. Asked about her commitment to diversity, Rimes said, "It's not trailblazing to write the world as it actually is." We salute the creative genius of Shonda Rimes during Black History Month.

Doctor Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson has made the cosmos easy to understand for everyday humans. As a teenager, he studied astronomy and met one of his idols, Carl Sagan. Later, he followed Sagan as the host of the landmark TV series, Cosmos. As humanity reaches out to the stars, we'll find Tyson out there – in the form of the asteroid named "13123 Tyson." We salute the universe's favorite scientist, Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson, during Black History Month.

Senator Raphael Warnock

The Reverend Raphael Warnock came to prominence in Georgia as the senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Now he is on the national stage as the US Senator from Georgia, the first African-American to represent the Peach State in that select body. During Black History Month, we salute Senator Raphael Warnock and his fight for quality health care and the dignity of working people.

Michelle Obama

Long before she was the first African-American First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama's parents instilled in her a life-long commitment to family, hard work and education. She put those lessons to good use as First Lady, as a champion for access to higher learning and good nutrition for children. We salute Michelle Obama, the Gallup Poll's most admired woman in America for three years running, during Black History Month.

Harry Belafonte

Actor and musician Harry Belafonte has a long history of social activism. He helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, where the Rev. Martin Luther King gave his celebrated "I Have A Dream" speech. It was Belafonte's idea to feed the hungry people of Africa that led to the recording of "We Are The World." During Black History Month, we salute Harry Belafonte, who once said that artists are the compass for humanity's conscience.

Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier was the first black movie star and the first to win an Academy Award, for his performance in Lillies Of The Field in 1963. Martin Luther King Jr. once said of Poitier, "He is a man of great depth, a man of great social concern, a man who is dedicated to human rights and freedom." We salute the late U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Sidney Poitier during Black History Month.

Ida B. Wells

Journalist and newspaper publisher Ida B. Wells devoted her life to shining a light on racism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, focusing on the ugliness of segregation and lynching. Almost ninety years after her death, she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans in the South.

Lillian E. Fishburne

Lillian E. Fishburne is the first African-American woman to become a Rear Admiral in the United States Navy. Working in naval communications, the Joint Allied Command and Space operations, the four-time decorated officer once said, "Every promotion and job assignment I get makes me more confident and draws upon my strengths and wisdom to do it correctly." We salute Lillian E. Fishburne during Black History Month.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods first showed an interest in golf when he was just six months old. He reigned as the top-ranked golfer in the world for 545 weeks, and was the PGA Player of the Year a record 11 times. During Black History Month, we salute the legendary Tiger Woods, who changed the world of golf, opening up the sport to a diverse field of athletes.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Famous for his unstoppable skyhook shot, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest basketball centers of all time. During his 20-year career with the NBA, he was in 18 playoffs and 10 finals. "I can do something else besides stuff a ball through a hoop," he once said. "My biggest resource is my mind." We salute star athlete, civil rights leader and social justice activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during Black History Month.

Charlie Pride

During his incredible career, Charley Pride earned 52 top ten country hits, including 29 number ones. He sold millions of records worldwide, and his number one signature hit, Kiss an Angel Good Morning helped him win the CMA's Entertainer Of The Year award in 1971. We salute Charley Pride, Country music's first black superstar, during Black History Month.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton grew up in the Lonestar State, where her grandmother was a big fan of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. When she was eight, young Mickey saw LeAnn Rimes's performance and that inspired her to become a country singer. Her songs, including Black Like Me, and What Are You Going To Tell Her have called out racism and inequality. We salute Mickey Guyton, who is standing up for truth in her music, during Black History Month.

Darius Rucker

Before he was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock band Hootie and the Blowfish, Darius Rucker was a huge fan of Dwight Yoakam and Radney Foster, and he says he knew he would be a country artist one day. Ever since he signed with Capitol Nashville in 2008, he has been breaking down barriers for country fans. 