Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park

We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!

Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.

For hours and to purchase your timed entry tickets, go to www.ChristmasMagicYork.com.

Admission to Christmas Magic is by online reservation only. Reservations can be made up until the last minute while available. Come at the time of your choice and stay until closing. Current government mandates in place regarding COVID at the time of admission will be followed.

