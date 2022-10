Halloween Happenings

Posted on October 18, 2022

Parades, Activities and Trick-or-Treat Nights from around Central PA:

ADAMS COUNTY

Berwick Township – Oct 22 at 3pm – Trunk or Treat at Lincoln Speedway

Biglerville Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Carroll Valley Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trunk or Treat

East Berlin – Oct 31, 6-8pm, Trick or Treat

Gettysburg Halloween Dance Party on the Square – Oct. 25 at 5:30pm

Gettysburg Halloween Parade – Oct 25 at 7:15pm

Littlestown Borough – Oct. 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

McSherrystown Borough – Oct. 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

New Oxford Borough – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Reading Township – Oct 26, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

BERKS COUNTY

Most municipalities in Berks County will Trick or Treat Oct 31, 6-8pm

Bally Halloween Parade – Oct 24 at 7pm

Birdsboro Halloween Parade – Oct 20 at 7pm

Boyertown Halloween Parade – Oct 22 at 7pm

Elverson Halloween Parade – Oct 19 at 7pm

Hamburg King Frost Parade – Oct 29 at 7pm

Pottstown Halloween Parade – Oct 22 at 4pm

Robesonia Jack Frost Parade – Nov 6 at 3pm

Spring Township Halloween Parade – Oct 19 at 7pm

Wernersville Halloween Parade – Oct 29 at 7pm

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill Halloween Parade – Oct 24 at 6pm

Camp Hill – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Carlisle Halloween Parade – Oct 26 at 7pm

Carlisle – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

East Pennsboro Township – Oct 27 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Hampden Township – Oct. 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Hopewell Township Trunk or Treat – Oct 30, 4-6pm Township Park

Hopewell Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Lemoyne – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Lower Allen Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Mechanicsburg – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Middlesex Township – Oct. 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Monroe Township – Oct. 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Mt. Holly Springs – Oct. 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

New Cumberland – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Newburg – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Newville – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

North Middleton Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

North Newton Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Shippensburg – Oct. 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Shiremanstown – Oct. 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

South Newton Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Upper Allen Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

West Pennsboro Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm

Wormleysburg – Oct 27, 6-8pm

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Derry Township/Hershey Halloween Parade – Oct 19 at 7pm

Derry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

East Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Elizabethville – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Harrisburg City Bash at the Brownstone – Oct 26, 5-8pm at Reservoir Park

Harrisburg City – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Highspire – Oct 23, 3-5pm Trunk or Treat at Harrisburg Christian Performing Arts Center

Highspire – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Hummelstown – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Londonderry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Lower Paxton Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Lower Swatara Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Middletown Halloween Parade – Oct 20 at 6pm

Middletown – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Paxtang Halloween Parade – Oct 25 at 7pm

Paxtang – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Penbrook – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Royalton – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

South Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Steelton – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Susquehanna Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Swatara Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Washington Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

West Hanover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

LANCASTER COUNTY

Trick or Treat for Lancaster County – Oct 31, 6-8pm

Akron Halloween Parade – Oct 19 at 7pm

Columbia Halloween Parade – Oct 27 at 7pm

Lititz Halloween Parade – Oct 24 at 7pm

Millersville Halloween Parade – Oct 22 at 8:30am

Strasberg Halloween Parade – Oct 27 at 7pm

West Earl Township Halloween Parade – Oct 27 at 7pm

LEBANON COUNTY

Trick or Treat for most Lebanon County municipalities – Oct 27, 6-8pm

Annville Pumpkin Walk – Oct 28 at 7pm

Lebanon Valley YMCA – Trunk or Treat Oct 25 at 6pm

Mt. Gretna Halloween Parade – Oct 28 at 7pm

YORK COUNTY

Carroll Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Conewago Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Dallastown Halloween Parade – Oct 20

Dallastown – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Dillsburg – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Dover Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

East Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

East Prospect – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Fairview Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Franklin Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Franklintown – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Goldsboro – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Hanover – Oct 25, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Lewisberry – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Lower Windsor Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Manheim Township – Oct 25, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Monaghan Township – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Mt. Wolf – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Newberry Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

North York – Oct 22, 4:30pm Parade and Trunk or Treat at Boro Park

Penn Township – Oct 25, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Red Lion Halloween Parade – Oct 24 at 7pm

Red Lion – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Seven Valleys – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Shrewsbury – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Spring Garden Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Spring Grove – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Springfield Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Stewartstown – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Warrington Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trunk or Treat in Township Park

Wellsville – Oct 27, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

West Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

West Manchester Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trunk or Treat at Loman Park

West Manheim Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

West York – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Windsor Township – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

Yoe – Oct 31, 6-8pm Trick or Treat

York City – Oct 27, 5:30-7:30pm Trunk or Treat at City Hall Parking Lot

York City – Oct 28 – 6-8pm Trick or Treat

York City Halloween Parade – Oct 30 at 2pm