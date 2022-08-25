CUMULUS MEDIA | York, PA is seeking a talented and dynamic Multi-Media Account Executive who thrives in a fast-paced working environment. We are looking for a passionate, motivated, goal-oriented and highly competitive individual with a proven track record of over-achieving sales goals. We hire driven, resourceful, organized, customer-focused problem solvers who have great communication skills and the ability to cultivate client relationships. In return, we offer a unique career opportunity: one where you are given a challenging mission, world-class tools to help you succeed, and the chance to realize your full potential as a sale’s professional.

Our local stations in the York – Lancaster –Reading, PA area include WARM 103.3 (WARM-FM), 96.1 SOX (WSOX-FM), I 105 (WIOV-FM) and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (WSBA-AM). Our stations are the home to Penn State Football, Baltimore Ravens Football and Baltimore Orioles Baseball. C-SUITE is our portfolio of Digital Advertising Products for Local Businesses. We also sell various events like our CentralPAJobFair.com Online Job Fairs and our outdoor country music festival, FallFest.

The Multi-Media Account Executive identifies and develops new business opportunities; grows existing client relationships; offers solutions that help clients achieve their business goals; closes business and meets or exceeds set sales targets.

Key Responsibilities include:

• Prospecting, networking, and developing new business

• Becoming a knowledgeable resource in customer’s business

• Setting Appointments

• Developing creative, solutions-based presentations

• Have an appreciation for Sale Process, Performance and a Results Oriented Sales Approach

• Achieving sales goals

• Delivering exceptional customer service

Sales Representative Position Requirements:

• Outgoing, Self-Motivated, Disciplined and Organized

• Persuasive Verbal, Written and Presentation Communication Skills

• Solution Based Problem Solving Skills

• Understanding of Lead Generation, CRM and Account Management

• Capable of Initiating and Cultivating Long-Term Relationships

• Proficient in Microsoft Office (including Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

• Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or Relative Field Preferred

• Familiarity with the Central PA Business Community and Media Sales Experience Helpful

• Valid Driver’s License and Vehicle Required

• All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by date of hire, subject to legally-mandated accommodations

As a Full-time Cumulus employee you’ll receive:

• Commission-based organization with uncapped earning potential

• Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

• Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance Coverage

• Employer-matched 401(k) plan

• Paid Vacation & Holidays

For immediate consideration, please visit https://cumulusmedia.jobs.net/ to apply and search “York, PA” in the location bar, or click the apply now button below.

For more information about CUMULUS MEDIA, visit our website at: https://www.cumulusmedia.com/

CUMULUS MEDIA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).