Your Home for the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Football on WSBA

NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is York’s home for Ravens Football for the 2022 season. Hear each game called by the voice of the Ravens – Gerry Sandusky, joined by Hall of Fame cornerback – Rod Woodson.

2022 Regular Season:

Sunday, Sept. 11 – 1:00pm – at New York Jets

Sunday, Sept. 18 – 1:00pm – vs. Miami

Sunday, Sept. 25 – 1:00pm – at New England

Sunday, Oct. 2 – 1:00pm – vs. Buffalo

Sunday, Oct. 9 – 8:20pm – vs. Cincinnati

Sunday, Oct. 16 – 1:00pm – at New York Giants

Sunday, Oct. 23 – 1:00pm – vs. Cleveland

Thursday, Oct. 27 – 8:15pm – at Tampa Bay

Monday, Nov. 7 – 8:15pm – at New Orleans

—– BYE —–

Sunday, Nov. 20 – 1:00pm – vs. Carolina

Sunday, Nov. 27 – 1:00pm – at Jacksonville

Sunday, Dec. 4 – 1:00pm – vs. Denver

Sunday, Dec. 11 – 1:00pm – at Pittsburgh

Sunday, Dec. 18 – Time TBD – at Cleveland

Saturday, Dec. 24 – 1:00pm – vs. Atlanta

Sunday, Jan. 1 – 1:00pm – vs. Pittsburgh

Sunday, Jan. 8 – Time TBD – at Cincinnati

Coverage begins approx. 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WSBA. Game times are subject to change due to NFL flex scheduling.