Your Home for the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Football on WSBA
NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is York’s home for Ravens Football for the 2022 season. Hear each game called by the voice of the Ravens – Gerry Sandusky, joined by Hall of Fame cornerback – Rod Woodson.
2022 Regular Season:
Sunday, Sept. 11 – 1:00pm – at New York Jets
Sunday, Sept. 18 – 1:00pm – vs. Miami
Sunday, Sept. 25 – 1:00pm – at New England
Sunday, Oct. 2 – 1:00pm – vs. Buffalo
Sunday, Oct. 9 – 8:20pm – vs. Cincinnati
Sunday, Oct. 16 – 1:00pm – at New York Giants
Sunday, Oct. 23 – 1:00pm – vs. Cleveland
Thursday, Oct. 27 – 8:15pm – at Tampa Bay
Monday, Nov. 7 – 8:15pm – at New Orleans
—– BYE —–
Sunday, Nov. 20 – 1:00pm – vs. Carolina
Sunday, Nov. 27 – 1:00pm – at Jacksonville
Sunday, Dec. 4 – 1:00pm – vs. Denver
Sunday, Dec. 11 – 1:00pm – at Pittsburgh
Sunday, Dec. 18 – Time TBD – at Cleveland
Saturday, Dec. 24 – 1:00pm – vs. Atlanta
Sunday, Jan. 1 – 1:00pm – vs. Pittsburgh
Sunday, Jan. 8 – Time TBD – at Cincinnati
Coverage begins approx. 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WSBA. Game times are subject to change due to NFL flex scheduling.